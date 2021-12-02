ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Kellogg's reaches tentative agreement with striking union

By News Channel 3
KVAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WWMT) — The Kellogg Company announced a tentative agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union on Thursday. Negotiations: Kellogg's to...

kval.com

KVAL

300 Union Workers at McKenzie Medical Center Strike

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - After months of failed labor bargaining, over 300 union workers at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center will go on a five day strike Monday morning at 7 am. The hospital caregivers, represented by SEIU 49, have officially delivered a ten-day notice of their intent to hold an unfair labor practice strike.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Mashed

Kellogg Workers' 2-Month Strike May Be Coming To An End

Cereal fans and anyone following union activities may have heard about a Kellogg's workers strike that began back in early October, per Insider. The strike started as a result of a wage system that union members viewed as unfair. As workers have grappled with mounting displeasure, Kellog's CEO saw a 20% increase in his compensation, and the company made a higher profit overall in 2020. In response to the strike, the company also started importing cereal from overseas to compensate for domestic setbacks.
LABOR ISSUES
LehighValleyLive.com

Striking Kellogg’s workers to get 3% raises in new contract

Kellogg’s has reached a tentative agreement with its 1,400 cereal plant workers that will deliver 3% raises and end a nearly two-month-long strike if the deal is approved. The five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union also includes cost of living adjustments in the second through the fifth years of the contract and it maintains the workers’ current health benefits, the company said Thursday.
LABOR ISSUES
1049 The Edge

Rolling Stone Magazine Supports Striking Kellogg’s Union Workers

In a 2,000 word piece, Rolling Stone excoriates the "Froot Loop lords" at Kellogg's for the treatment of their workers. Union workers have been on strike since October 5 at Kellogg plants in Battle Creek, Michigan, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and Ohaha, Nebraska. The labor dispute has gotten national news coverage and the rock and roll world is taking sides. Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine performed a song he has written for the cause on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and now Rolling Stone has written an article showing solidarity.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
iheart.com

"Kellogg's" Labor Deal Reached

"Kellogg’s" says it has reached a tentative agreement with the union of workers who have been on strike since early October. The new five-year labor contract would cover 1,400 employees at four cereal plants in the U.S., including the facility that has long been in southwest Omaha. The tentative agreement...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Judge grants Kellogg's a temporary injunction against striking union workers

A District Court judge issued Kellogg's a temporary injunction Monday against the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, BCTGM Local 50G and its president, Dan Osborn. Union workers have been on strike since early October. Negotiation talks between the union and Kellogg's are scheduled to resume this...
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
just-food.com

Kellogg to resume talks with striking workers’ union after jobs threat

Kellogg and the striking workers’ union at four US plants have agreed to resume talks after the cereal maker threatened to hire permanent replacements. The Special K owner put out a statement on Tuesday (23 November) amid failed negotiations to reach a settlement over pay, health and retirement benefits in an industrial dispute stretching back to 5 October.
LABOR ISSUES
New York Post

Kellogg, cereal workers union restart negotiations amid strike

Contract negotiations between the Kellogg and the union representing more than 1,000 striking cereal workers have restarted for the second time Monday. Kellogg and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, which overseas employees at plants in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee, agreed to head back to the bargaining table even after the union rejected Kellogg’s “Last Best Final Offer” earlier this month.
LABOR ISSUES
WOWT

Kellogg's union negotiations resuming

David’s Evening Forecast - Cold overnight, warming back up to start the week. Gust winds die down but turning chilly overnight. More temperature swings on the way this week. A family from Valley, Nebraska is hoping to make a difference when it comes to childhood brain cancer. Community review on...
VALLEY, NE
Richmond.com

Labor Law: Biden Administration's vaccine mandates largely halted for now; companies taking a wait-and-see approach

The three different mandates from the federal government requiring COVID vaccinations for employees are in flux with legal challenges. Most private companies are now taking a wait-and-see approach about implementing the federal mandates, one of which requires businesses with 100 or more workers to have workers get a COVID vaccination by Jan. 4 or submit to weekly testing.
HEALTH
cbia.com

Federal Workplace Vaccine Mandates: 'Be Prepared'

Labor and employment attorneys are advising Connecticut employers about their responsibilities under federal vaccine mandates as compliance deadlines loom. The U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration released a 490-page Emergency Temporary Standard Nov. 4, covering the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements announced in September. Private sector employees with...
HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Where are all of the jobs? These sectors hired the most workers in November

Although the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in November, most industries still added to their payrolls last month — with white-collar businesses leading the way. The Labor Department said in its Friday report that employers added 210,000 jobs last month, sharply missing economists' expectations for a gain of...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Labor Market Tightness

If we are looking at the CPI, what we see is that many components hit high rates of inflation. The interesting part of the inflation debate is the question of labour market tightness. If we are looking at the CPI, what we see is that many components hit high rates of inflation. This means that we need similar gains in 2022 to keep the CPI from dropping back towards 2% or whatever. The more interesting issue is whether strong wage gains will continue, as that increased purchasing power would give a lift to demand and increase purchasing power across all sectors.
BUSINESS

