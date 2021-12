UPDATE (11/30): Hours after announcing their 2022 tour dates, the Foo Fighters have axed one date in Minneapolis due to a dispute with the venue over its Covid-19 vaccine requirements. The show was set to take place Aug. 3 at the Huntington Bank Stadium, which is home to the University of Minnesota football team. In a statement posted on Twitter, Foo Fighters said, “Due to Huntington Bank Stadium’s refusal to agree to the band’s Covid safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health of everyone working and attending the show.”

