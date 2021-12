ALLEN PARK -- After their brief Thanksgiving break, the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) are back at home, hosting the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13 action. These two NFC North foes met earlier in the season, with Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hitting a 54-yard field goal at the buzzer in their 19-17 win. It’s worth remembering this was the game the Lions took a late lead, using a successful two-point conversion with 37 seconds remaining on the clock. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led the offense down the field in a hurry, hitting receiver Adam Thielen for two catches for 40 yards on the game-winning drive.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO