The Pittsburgh Pirates have notoriously spent very minimal over the better part of the last two decades. Now they are being called out, again. If you are unaware, the Pittsburgh Pirates are one of the bottom five markets in all of Major League Baseball. Because of this they are very much handcuffed compared to the teams at the top like the Dodgers and Yankees. However, there will always be the argument that Pittsburgh Pirates owner Bob Nutting should spend more on the team.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO