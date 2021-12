If you were holding out hope that Lucy Hale would appear in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, it might be time to let it go — at least for a bit. In a new interview with Variety, Lucy addressed rumors of her potential involvement in the long-awaited PLL reboot, and it looks like neither she nor any of the original liars will be appearing in the new series. “As far as I know, no one from the original is involved in any way,” Lucy told the publication about a potential cameo. Lucy denied being involved behind the scenes, too. However, that does not mean she’s not keeping an eye on the production. “From what I hear, it’s going to be really dark,” she told Variety.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO