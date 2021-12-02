ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford Street: Images issued after men filmed spitting at Jews on bus

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImages have been released of three men police want to speak to about allegations of anti-Semitic abuse directed at Jewish passengers on a bus. A group was filmed approaching the privately hired bus on Oxford Street in central London on Monday. Footage shows men spitting at the bus and...

www.bbc.co.uk

