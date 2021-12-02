Kellogg's reaches tentative agreement with striking union

In a 2,000 word piece, Rolling Stone excoriates the "Froot Loop lords" at Kellogg's for the treatment of their workers. Union workers have been on strike since October 5 at Kellogg plants in Battle Creek, Michigan, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Memphis, Tennessee, and Ohaha, Nebraska. The labor dispute has gotten national news coverage and the rock and roll world is taking sides. Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine performed a song he has written for the cause on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and now Rolling Stone has written an article showing solidarity.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO