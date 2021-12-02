ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Community Comes Together to Offer Warmth to Adorable Donkey in Need

By Maddie Levine
 2 days ago
Peace for Ponies in East Wareham, MA has saved the lives of hundreds of baby animals as they dedicate their time and effort to giving ponies, mini-horses, and other animals a second chance at life. Recently, a baby donkey in terrible condition found her way to this little oasis, and thanks...

