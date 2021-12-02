Mayoral trifecta: Chandler selected Lodi mayor for third time

For the third time in his eight years on the Lodi City Council, Mark Chandler was chosen to lead the city as its new mayor.

The council unanimously selected Chandler to serve for the 2022 year, and he will take over for Councilmember Alan Nakanishi.

“There’s a great deal of pride I get to serve as mayor,” Chandler said. “I want to thank Dr. Nakanishi for his counsel. You have always had a sound perspective for me from being on the council for so long, and I appreciate that.”

Chandler said his priorities for the coming year include ensuring the city’s public safety departments remain fully funded, and lending his support to the Lodi Public Library and the parks.

His biggest pet project in 2022, he said, will be providing broadband service for all of Lodi’s residents and businesses, as well as overseeing hotel projects, such as The Lakehouse planned for the property on Turner Road across the street from the former General Mills plant.

Selected as Vice Mayor was Mikey Hothi by a 3-2 vote. Hothi was nominated by Councilman Shak Khan, and the third affirmative vote was made by Nakanishi, who said he wanted a “smooth transition” for the reorganization and was going to vote for the first person nominated.

Councilman Doug Kuehne said he had to vote no because he had been nominated for the position by Chandler.

First elected to the council in 2014, Chandler has served as mayor in 2016 and 2019.

Chandler has been instrumental in generating publicity behind Lodi’s wine industry for more than 20 years, and his presence on the council has helped the efforts to expand wine operations in the community.

Prior to Chandler’s selection to mayor, Assistant City Manager Andrew Keys read remarks provided by City Manager Steve Schwabauer, who was absent from the meeting due to illness.

“Mayor Nakanishi is one of the most gracious people I’ve ever had the opportunity to know,” Keys read. “His willingness and want to work for those we serve is a testament to his commitment to the community.”

Nakanishi, who on Wednesday finished his third term as mayor, presented flowers to his wife, and thanked her for her support during his political career, which also included one term on the California State Assembly.

“I’m thankful and happy to pass this gavel to our new mayor,” he said. “It was this happy moment a year ago when you chose me last year. I also want to thank the citizens of Lodi, our volunteers, department administrators and my fellow city council members for their work to make and keep Lodi a strong city.”

Chandler adjourned the meeting in memory of former LOEL executive director Tracy Williams and former Lodi Senior Citizens Commissioner Susan Crosby, both of whom passed away this year.