ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Toys R Us to open new ‘interactive’ two-story store

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3KBQ_0dCGlVJm00

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (NEXSTAR) — Do you miss walking into that big Toys R Us store, complete with a backward “R” in the signage, and seeing more toys than your eyes could believe? You can soon have that feeling again, with new features including an ice cream parlor and a two-story slide.

Toys R Us will open a new two-story flagship store in American Dream, an entertainment/retail center in Bergen County, New Jersey, the retailer’s parent company, WHP Global, has announced.

Spanning 20,000 square feet, the flagship store “will be reminiscent of the beloved toy store customers know and love.” It will feature various toy brands, the chance to meet store mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, interactive experiences, and product demonstrations.

McDonald’s brings back Holiday Pie, but only in select regions

New elements will include Geoffrey’s Café, an ice cream parlor, a two-story slide, and additional features not yet released. American Dream is already home to two other entertainment features for adults and kids alike, including Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park.

If you’re ready to plan your trip to the new store, you won’t have to wait long. WHP Global notes the new store will open in mid-December. This is the first standalone flagship store returning to the U.S.

In August, Macy’s and Toys R Us announced a partnership bringing the toy retailer to 400 Macy’s stores nationwide in 2022. You can also shop the partnership online at macys.com/toysrus .

House from ‘Home Alone’ available for one-night stay

Toys R Us currently has over 900 stores and e-commerce sites throughout 25 countries outside of the U.S., according to Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman and CEO of WHP Global and Toys R Us. WHP Global, a New York-based brand management firm, acquired a controlling stake in Tru Kids, the parent company of Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands, in early 2021.

Toys R Us, which declared bankruptcy in 2017 with $7.9 billion in debt , briefly opened pop-up stores in 2019 before closing them when the company was acquired by WHP Global.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: Multiple states detect cases of the omicron variant

The detection of the newly identified omicron COVID-19 variant in multiple U.S. states is expected to dominate this week’s Sunday show circuit. Earlier this week, the United States announced its first confirmed case of the newly detected omicron variant, which scientists and health officials are racing to learn more about. The first case was discovered in a vaccinated San Francisco resident who just returned from South Africa, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Bergen County, NJ
Business
CBS News

Volcano erupts in Indonesia, killing at least 13 and injuring dozens

The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia's most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Forecasters predicting snow in Hawaii

There was little snow forecast across the country Friday, except for two states with active blizzard warnings: Alaska and ... Hawaii. The Big Island’s mountain summits were expected to record wind gusts topping 100 mph and snow accumulations of 1 foot or more, the National Weather Service said Friday. The warning was set to take effect at 6 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Store#American Dream#Mcdonald#Holiday Pie#Geoffrey S Caf#Nickelodeon#Macy#Home Alone#Whp Global And Toys R#Toys R Us And
KXAN

KXAN

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy