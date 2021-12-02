ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richie Wellens sacked by struggling Doncaster

 2 days ago
League One strugglers Doncaster have sacked manager Richie Wellens after just over six months in charge.

Wellens, who spent two spells with Rovers as a player, was appointed following the end of last season but Doncaster have won just three of their 19 league games so far and sit 23rd in the table.

A club statement read: “Doncaster Rovers can confirm that Richie Wellens has left the club with immediate effect.

“The club’s board have taken the decision that a change is required at this time in order for a permanent appointment to be made in time for the opening of the January transfer window.

“The club would like to thank Richie for his efforts and wish him well in the future.”

Under-18s boss Gary McSheffrey has been placed in temporary charge and he will be in the hotseat for Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Mansfield.

Wellens’ final match was Wednesday’s Papa John’s Trophy loss to Crewe, which followed back-to-back league defeats.

The 41-year-old, who won the League Two title with Swindon in 2019-20, has now been shown the door twice in 2021 after lasting less than five months at Salford.

