Alumnus creates fund for students in Mercer County

By Patty Coller
 2 days ago

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Students at Penn State Shenango now have another resource to help them financially navigate pandemic hardships.

Alumnus William E. Casey established the Casey Miller Bridge to Success Fund totaling $100,000 to help students financially. It was created in honor of his late wife, Janet Miller Casey, whom he met at Penn State Shenango and other family members who have attended Penn State.

YSU students and faculty holds second rally to save academic programs

This fund is in addition to the university-wide Student Emergency Fund, which is available to all Penn State students. The Casey fund is targeted to students at the Shenango campus.

“We know how challenges at home can impact success in the classroom,” said Director of Student Affairs Jammie Clark. “Since 2020, we’ve seen a rise in the number of students having these challenges. When unexpected expenses pop up, students are faced with tough decisions. Expenses like textbooks, tuition, transportation, and food can get pushed down the priority list.”

A 1973 alumnus of Penn State’s College of the Liberal Arts, Casey is currently president emeritus of Warren Glass and Paint with locations in Warren, Ohio and Hermitage.

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Over 9,500 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Friday, Dec. 3, ODH reports a total of 1,717,876 (+9,584) cases, leading to 87,504 (+260) hospitalizations and 10,868 (+20) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Friday 58.13% of the state’s population — 6,794,732 Ohioans — […]
