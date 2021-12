A Dense Fog Advisory continues until 10AM Sunday. Expect widespread dense fog across Central Alabama this morning. A cold front and an upper-level wave will stay over northern Alabama on Sunday. This will make it mostly cloudy with a few widely spaced showers in the morning across central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. A second cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday with scattered showers and a few more thunderstorms.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO