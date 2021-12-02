ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Theater Director of Communications Andy Pillifant

By Jay James
wina.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePastor Bare stopped by to share what he and his wife Dr. Laila Bare are now doing in Ministry, and about their support of the Bridge Ministry as...

wina.com

Comments / 0

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater celebrating 90 years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Paramount Theater opened its doors in Charlottesville for the first time nearly a century ago. “Anything that is 90 years old has quite a bit of a story with it,” Director of Communications Andy Pillifant said. The theater has seen history from racial segregation to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fullertonobserver.com

Fox Theater brings on fundraising professional as Executive Director

As the final plans for the next phase of the Fox’s rehabilitation work their way through the City’s approval process, the board members of the Fullerton Historic Theatre Foundation (FHTF) are already looking to on-going and future fundraising growth with the hire of a new Executive Director whose main function is leading the fundraising to complete the Fox’s restoration.
FULLERTON, CA
Variety

‘Trouble in Mind’ Director Charles Randolph-Wright Says Play About Race in the Theater World Is a ‘Love Letter and a Poison Pill’

August Wilson is well remembered for remarking that Black theater is alive, vibrant, vital and unfunded — that commerce and a common racism had long held American theater hostage to a mediocrity of tastes. On Broadway last Thursday, where Alice Childress’ 1955 play “Trouble in Mind” opened 66 years late, American theater took an overdue, yet well-timed step toward revising what plays ought to be considered classics. “Trouble in Mind,” starring LaChanze and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, tells of Wiletta Mayer, a Black actress rehearsing a new anti-lynching play with an interracial company, written by a white author and led by...
THEATER & DANCE
The Evening News

Former Floyd Central theater director releases album

SOUTHERN INDIANA — The former theater director of a local high school has released an album representing his journey as he embarks upon new opportunities. Robbie Steiner served for nearly a decade as the director of Floyd Central Theatre Arts before departing this year, and last Friday, he released his first album,”Out of Character,” which is a cover album comprised of Broadway show tunes.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Daily Republic

Theater community mourns loss of director, actress, friend Carla Spindt

FAIRFIELD — The Bay Area theater community has lost a legend. Carla Spindt, a longtime Solano Community College theater instructor, died as a result of cancer. She was 74. Spindt was a mentor to many in Solano College theater. Princess Washington posted a photo of herself with Spindt and others,...
CELEBRITIES
Frontiersman

Q&A with VPA Executive Director discussing “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” and the return to live theater

WASILLA— Valley Performing Arts Executive Director Garry Forrester recently participated in a question and answer interview to discuss their current show, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” and the return to live theater. How have things been going since the opening weekend?. “People are really really enjoying it. We had less...
WASILLA, AK
kdat.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band Paramount Theatre

A highlight of the Tedeschi Trucks Band touring schedule, fans look forward to these residencies and multi-night engagements for the opportunity it gives the multi-talented group to explore an especially large range of musical territory. Earlier this month, they delivered a spectacular seven-night sold-out run at New York’s Beacon Theatre...
PERFORMING ARTS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
E! News

NCIS Actor Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Watch: "Bones & "NCIS" Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41. Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like NCIS and Bones, has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the...
CELEBRITIES
localocnews.com

2021 Holiday Events

Www.scfta.orgA magical roster of international music, dance, legendary recording artists and family holiday cheer makes for a most remarkable holiday season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Celebrate all month long beginning (December 3 &10) with holiday movies outside on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Free family fun will be had before the Nutcracker with the annual Holidays Around the World festival on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza (December 4 & 11) .Sugar plums and fairies grace the stage with the return of American Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker (December 10-19), followed by seasonal concerts “The Beautiful Day” – Kurt Elling Sings Christmas (December 11), Salsa Navidad- Spanish Harlem Orchestra (December 12), “Voice of Christmas” Johnny Mathis (December 21), Fiesta Navidad (December 22), A Magical Cirque Christmas (December 26), and the season will culminate with Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert (January 1).
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Director Richard Crenna Reveals His Favorite Episode of the Show

There are too many classic The Andy Griffith Show episodes to date. The show, which was incredibly popular throughout the 1960s, had so many memorable moments. However, when it came to director Richard Crenna about which episode, in particular, had the biggest impact on him, it was also the episode that the star of the program, Andy Griffith himself, also loved the most. As Crenna tells it, it was the episode where Opie learned the meaning of life. It was called “Opie The Birdman”.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily News

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Eddie Mekka dead at 69

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. He was 69. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out of contact for multiple days. Mekka appeared on 150 episodes of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
Fairfax Times

Couch Theater

“There is no normal in teenage years,” laments a 16-year-old girl in this Showtime Original documentary. It’s raw and honest look at the very real, very adult situations and decisions three small-town Texas teen girls face as they simply try to grow up at their own pace while surrounded by toxic masculinity. A Sundance Film Festival award winner, “Cusp” is a timely film that addresses the difference in perceived versus actual maturity of young women, and the pressures, fears and consequences that result. (Premieres Nov. 26 on Showtime)
MOVIES
Daily Herald

Paramount's 'Cinderella' as enchanting as ever

At a time when holiday shows dominate area stages, Paramount Theatre serves up a fairy tale: Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein's ever-popular "Cinderella." As counterprogramming efforts go, this one is on the money. Created for television in 1957, the original broadcast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical confection starred Julie Andrews...
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces “Rumble” Movie For Paramount+

WWE and Paramount+ have announced that the “Rumble” movie will premiere exclusively on Wednesday, December 15. The “Rumble” animated feature movie from Paramount Animation and WWE Studios will premiere on December 15 via the Paramount+ streaming service owned by ViacomCBS. The movie stars WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Women’s...
WWE
Herald-Dispatch

Festival of Trees and Trains continues at Paramount

ASHLAND — The 37th annual Festival of Trees and Trains at the Paramount Arts Center continues this weekend. Considered the biggest yearly fundraiser for the Paramount Woman’s Association, the organization has come up with a combination of activities and the chance to bid on elaborately decorated Christmas trees and other items that go home to the winner.
ASHLAND, WV

