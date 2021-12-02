AUDIO: TyLuv & UKDD – “Onda”

We’re starting to wind down 2021, and as we move into December, Milwaukee’s music scene is keeping up some strong momentum. In this week’s B&E Weekly Jams presented by Bublr Bikes, you’ll hear new music from BoodahDARR, Gego y Nony, Avenues and plenty more. Don’t forget to follow Breaking And Entering on Spotify for more playlists, Patreon for exclusive content, and check out this week’s jams below:
Oregon-based brothers-turned-bandmates, My Brothers And I just released a new single entitled "Anger and Grace," Oregon-based brothers-turned-bandmates, My Brothers And I, exude soul and emotion through their indie pop jams. The band, which consists of Wurgler brothers Erik (bass/vocals), David (lead vocals), and Scott (drums), along with childhood friend Jordan Roach (guitar), released their debut album "Don't Dream Alone" in 2015. The project has amassed over 15 million streams on Spotify, and has since led to premieres from Billboard and Ones to Watch. The group was also named one of KCRW's Artists to Know, and featured in Amazon’s “The Next” new artist program.
Singer-songwriter B.J. Fisher’s new single is about growth and change as you experience new things. What a concept! Everyone’s made mistakes in the past; we’re all healing and trying to keep up with the rest of the world. Don’t ever feel like you’re too old to be wrong. We hope it’s the sign of something bigger in the works from B.J. Fisher and we’ll be watching what he does next.
Micah Emrich has his second project out now, and he’s blending genres with ease on “Basement.” The album’s opener “Cold Front” is a great example of the openness that Emrich takes in creating, with elements of indie rock, hip hop, and electronic music all appearing in just that two-minute track. While living primarily in the realm of R&B with some pop tendencies, there’s a lot happening here, and it does truly feel like entering a totally separate dimension of music when you listen to the release. There’s a lot of exciting things happening on “Basement,” and hopefully this project elevates Micah Emrich to a different level, far beyond the basement. Check out the release below:
Hardcore punk solo project Gorilla Knifefight has an album out on Loopy Scoop Tapes – his second of the year. It’s an ass-kicker with plenty of feedback and fierce riffage where each cut comes at you like a fiery blast. Matt Glassel sings about rock n’ roll being alive and well, sweating profusely, looking for an off switch on his mind, and Milwaukee pride among other things. The song “Smile Another Day” is dedicated to Glassel’s late brother in rock n’ roll, Nathan Hughes. “Certified High Speed” is full of heart for one’s community, passion for punk ethos, and distaste for the bullshit.
After some waiting, BoodahDARR is back on the scene with a new single. “The Prayer II” is a follow up to a 2018 track, and Boodah has a different approach this time around. While both singles have a braggadocios manner to them, the new installment has a more established perspective from the CCM rapper over choir samples and bouncy synths. He makes it clear that he only does big things, and nothing is going to get in his way. It’s a strong approach, and has some wild bars in it, but it does seem as though BoodahDARR is back to business with this track and a recent stretch of singles. Listen for yourself with “The Prayer II” below:
Spade The Artist is back, and with his latest drop, ‘Stash House,’ he is in top form. The Atlanta-based musicians’ new track is everything you’d expect from an artist of his calibre. From the first second, it’s captivating, with a hit rap performance about hope and optimism. Spade is self-assured, knows what he wants to achieve in life, and will go to any length to get there; we have no reason to doubt him!
Kenton Place’s latest hit, ‘Done With You,’ is absolutely on the money. The rockers from the United States have us in their grip here, and they leap to the top of the echelon with a sound that will grab you!. ‘Done With You’ has the venom of a snake bite....
Experimental percussionist Mike Neumeyer dropped a new EP. It’s four tracks that each add a new layer to Neumeyer’s process as he plays; the first track is just marimba, the second adds vibraphone, the third adds chimes, and finally in the fourth he sings. It may be a gentle listen but there’s profound intention and patience behind each artistic decision. Mike Neumeyer improvises against himself with “Layer by Layer.”
Country singer-songwriter Alyssia Dominguez’s latest single is about living into the best version of yourself. She’s sick of beating herself up over past mistakes and is determined to build more bridges than she’s burned. It’s an uplifting anthem about running for the light at the end of the tunnel. We look forward to hearing more from Alyssia Dominguez in 2021.
World bass producer Deerskin’s latest single is indeed jiggly. With a swirling beat that sweeps you off the floor, this jam will have you cleaning your house with some rhythm. There’s some laughter samples from the jester himself sprinkled in as well. It’s another crafty cut from the ever-unique bass artist Deerskin.
Pye Corner Audio's layering of electronic sounds and ecological criticism is much more than just music for smart alecs, finds Ronnie Angel Pope. Martin Jenkins’ brainchild, Pye Corner Audio, has established its root system by drawing on cinematic, paired-back electronica to do the theoretical heavy lifting. In the past, they have traversed the dancefloor, refracting Derrida’s hauntology (via Mark Fisher) through a suspended wall of smoke in the air. This is to say that with a strong command of atmosphere and evocation, Pye Corner Audio pick up the threads of practice where theory leaves off.
Experimental percussionist Dave Schoepke has a new EP out this week. These four pieces feature the drums embellishing the narrative, with some electronic effects added by Marco Sebastian Christ on the third and fourth tracks. A recurrent theme here is that technical progress is not the only way forward; he embraces a near-postmodern mindset of a new approach being capable of replacing an old approach rather than adding to it, which seems to inspire his creative decision of drumming for melody. Dave Schoepke pushes the envelope of conventional song structures with “Drowning in Snow.”
In her interview with Bill Meyer in The Wire 454, Chicago based artist Olivia Block describes the long and diverse journey she’s taken through her work with sound. She recalls her early experience of recording indie rock demos and four-track experimentation, to writing orchestral scores and collecting found audio. Most recently Block has used hallucinogenics in order to access the hidden experiences of people and animals, and allowed her revelations to inform her compositions on her latest release Innocent Passage In The Territorial Sea. Here, Block provides an audio accompaniment to the interview, choosing significant tracks from her own archive.
Easy-to-use, affordable mic for podcasters/YouTubers that bathes voices in a dose of Southern warmth. Just don’t get too close. 512 Audio is the new sibling of Texas-based Warm Audio, with a remit to bring the same healthy quality/price ratio but with a product range developed for pro/am creators. This is where the Limelight hypercardioid dynamic mic fits in. It’s one of just two launch microphones squarely aimed at podcasters and YouTubers; the other is its Skylight studio condenser.
Wave Chapelle has his 48th track of the year out as of this past Friday, closing out the White Pack with “Big Steps.” The song has a triumphant sounding beat to it, with Wave telling you how he’s elevating with every move he makes. The track calls out the people that are claiming to do big things while also being lazy, which Chapelle clearly hasn’t been with his weekly releases. The White Pack may be Chapelle’s strongest so far, with a bold sound to every track that dropped in November. With a month to go, it looks like Wave Chapelle is going to finish his year-long project with a bang, and “Big Steps” is just a prelude to that. Check it out below:
Long-running emo rockers and staples of Milwaukee’s early 2000’s scene Camden are out with their first record in 21 years. Consisting of new material the guys wrote together during quarantine, this record harkens to second-wave emo with the band retaining its sound, but lyrically focusing on modern worries such as troubled isolation and consciousness of life’s fragility. Camden grip ahold of nostalgia but renew it with sentiments favoring simpler times prior to the pandemic age. Old friends rekindle the flames of a Midwest emo heyday with “Skeleton Wedding, Wedding Music.”
Rappers Young Tune and Manny Baby have a new collaboration project out, and their styles match well on “Birds Of A Feather.” With the swagger turned all the way up, Tune and Manny rap about getting money, your girl, and whatever else they want over bass-heavy beats. It’s a tape that could rattle some trunks in the summertime, and there’s a brash element of straightforward raps that can’t be ignored. Young Tune and Manny Baby are ready to shake up the clubs, and you can hear that on this project. Check out “Birds Of A Feather” here below:
Beloved indie pop duo REYNA bring the Christmas spirit with their latest single. It’s a sweetly stripped-down tune about yearning for that special someone’s company during the holidays. They already told what Santa what they want this year – it’s you! Get out of the freezing cold and warm up with REYNA’s “Home Alone.”
Part pop punk, part metal, part hardcore, the latest single from Past Is Prologue is full of energy. “Greengander” features vocalist Nicole Villanueva, who swoons over relentless guitars and drums that hit at a manic pace. The song feels like stress personified, and Past Is Prologue capture both the pain and beauty of that madness. In any case, the song is a shot in the arm of adrenaline, and definitely worth some spins in the best and worst of times. Check out “Greengander” below:
Comments / 0