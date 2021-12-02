Adams Leads Packers in Pro Bowl Fan Vote

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Through two weeks of Pro Bowl fan voting, Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams is the Packers’ highest-ranked player at his position.

Adams is up to No. 3 at receiver, having passed the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel. He trails only the Rams’ Cooper Kupp and the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase.

At quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is still ninth. He trails Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

Aaron Jones fell one spot to ninth among running backs behind the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris, Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara.

At defensive tackle, Kenny Clark remains 10th. He is behind the Rams’ Aaron Donald, Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons, Washington’s Jonathan Allen, Kansas City’s Chris Jones, Indianapolis’ DeForest Buckner, the Jets’ Quinnen Williams, Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward and the Giants’ Leonard Williams.

De’Vondre Campbell is still sixth among linebackers behind Tampa Bay’s Devin White, Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, Chicago’s Roquan Smith, Dallas rookie Micah Parsons and Las Vegas’ Denzel Perryman.

Adrian Amos remains fifth among the safeties, behind Tennessee’s Kevin Byard, Buffalo’s Micah Hyde, Denver’s Justin Simmons and Seattle’s Quandre Diggs.

Oren Burks slid one spot to sixth on special teams, trailing Seattle’s Nick Bellore, Tennessee’s Ola Adeniyi, Baltimore’s Chris Board, Philadelphia’s Shaun Bradley and New England’s Matthew Slater.

The Colts’ Taylor, the former University of Wisconsin star, leads all players with 126,831 votes. He's followed by Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (121,807 votes), Kupp (120,010 votes), Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (113,980 votes) and Brady (111,716 votes).

The Cowboys lead all clubs in total votes received, followed by the Patriots, Chiefs, Rams and Ravens.

The fan vote will continue online at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Dec. 16. On Wednesday, fans could start voting via Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 17.

The rosters will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20.

The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6.

