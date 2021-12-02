ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Adams Leads Packers in Pro Bowl Fan Vote

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Through two weeks of Pro Bowl fan voting, Green Bay Packers star Davante Adams is the Packers’ highest-ranked player at his position.

Adams is up to No. 3 at receiver, having passed the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel. He trails only the Rams’ Cooper Kupp and the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase.

At quarterback, Aaron Rodgers is still ninth. He trails Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Dallas’ Dak Prescott, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray.

Aaron Jones fell one spot to ninth among running backs behind the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris, Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon, the Chargers’ Austin Ekeler and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara.

At defensive tackle, Kenny Clark remains 10th. He is behind the Rams’ Aaron Donald, Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons, Washington’s Jonathan Allen, Kansas City’s Chris Jones, Indianapolis’ DeForest Buckner, the Jets’ Quinnen Williams, Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave, Pittsburgh’s Cam Heyward and the Giants’ Leonard Williams.

De’Vondre Campbell is still sixth among linebackers behind Tampa Bay’s Devin White, Seattle’s Bobby Wagner, Chicago’s Roquan Smith, Dallas rookie Micah Parsons and Las Vegas’ Denzel Perryman.

Adrian Amos remains fifth among the safeties, behind Tennessee’s Kevin Byard, Buffalo’s Micah Hyde, Denver’s Justin Simmons and Seattle’s Quandre Diggs.

Douglas Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Why are the Green Bay Packers 9-3? Well, it helps that they made two incredible bargain-bin signings.

Dec 1, 2021

Campbell Lands on COVID-19 List

De’Vondre Campbell has been the difference-making linebacker the Packers had lacked for years. Here's the data on Campbell and COVID rates around the NFL.

Nov 30, 2021

Week 13 Composite Power Rankings: Cardinals, Packers Lead Way

The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers swept the eight first-place votes in our eight-panel power rankings.

Nov 30, 2021

Oren Burks slid one spot to sixth on special teams, trailing Seattle’s Nick Bellore, Tennessee’s Ola Adeniyi, Baltimore’s Chris Board, Philadelphia’s Shaun Bradley and New England’s Matthew Slater.

The Colts’ Taylor, the former University of Wisconsin star, leads all players with 126,831 votes. He's followed by Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (121,807 votes), Kupp (120,010 votes), Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (113,980 votes) and Brady (111,716 votes).

The Cowboys lead all clubs in total votes received, followed by the Patriots, Chiefs, Rams and Ravens.

The fan vote will continue online at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Dec. 16. On Wednesday, fans could start voting via Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 17.

The rosters will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20.

The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Five Keys for the Packers to Win the Super Bowl

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple fans arrested, ejected during Packers shutout victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did not get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.
GREEN BAY, WI
PackerCentral

Week 11 Fantasy Football Start/Sit, Packers Edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If you have Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback in fantasy football, start him. If you have Kirk Cousins as your quarterback, sit him. That’s the advice of Sports Illustrated fantasy expert Michael Fabiano in his weekly Start ’Em, Sit ’Em series. With the Green Bay Packers...
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers’ Dynamite Defense Blows Up Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Over the past decade, the following is the complete list of games in which one team was shut out after its bye week. Nov. 14, 2021: Green Bay Packers 17, Seattle Seahawks 0. That’s it. That’s the list. The Packers turned in a defensive masterpiece in...
NFL
PackerCentral

The People’s GPA: Packers Beat Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With 68.1 percent of voters giving the Green Bay Packers a “B” for their 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, they received a 3.14 grade-point average in the weekly People’s GPA. Voters who gave the Packers an “A” approximately tripled the “C” votes to push the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
PackerCentral

Dillon, Defense Lead Charge as Packers Swamp Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – No amount of rehab on his injured finger could help Russell Wilson figure out the Green Bay Packers’ defense. With Aaron Rodgers back after missing a game with COVID and Wilson returning after missing three games following surgery, it was Green Bay’s swarming defense that continues to rise to the occasion and raise its level of play that stole the show. The Packers improved to 8-2 with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
NFL
PackerCentral

Misty-Eyed and Tired, Rodgers Wins in Return From COVID

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’s performance? Forgettable. Aaron Rodgers’s walk off the field? Unforgettable. Back in the starting lineup after a tumultuous 13 days in which he tested positive for COVID-19, was skewered for his views on the vaccine, sat out last week’s game at Kansas City and returned just in time for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, the Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback enjoyed an emotional off Lambeau Field on Sunday evening.
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers vs. Seahawks: Three Reasons to Worry

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers haven’t lost a home game against the Seattle Seahawks since 1999. As part of that, Aaron Rodgers is 4-0 against Russell Wilson. While Green Bay is 7-2, Seattle is 3-5 and none of its wins have come against a team with a winning record.
NFL
PackerCentral

Mercilus’ Injury Latest Blow to Packers’ Outside Linebackers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ outside linebacker corps continues to take a beating. First, it was Za’Darius Smith’s back injury, which kept him out of most of training camp and ultimately required surgery. Next, it was Randy Ramsey, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury during training camp.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Pro Bowl Fan Vote#Ja Marr Chase#Chargers#Colts#Giants#Tampa Bay#Nfc#The Green Bay Packers#Campbell Lands#Covid#Cardinals#Packers L
PackerCentral

Six Keys to Packers’ Continued Success

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 8-2 and own the best record in the NFC. These six areas, some of which have flown under the radar, are why the Packers are set up to earn the No. 1 seed, homefield advantage and finally get back to the Super Bowl.
NFL
PackerCentral

Given New Life, Vikings Beat Packers to Stay Alive in NFC North

MINNEAPOLIS – A chance to essentially wrap up the NFC North slipped through the fingers of the Green Bay Packers. Greg Joseph’s 29-yard field goal as time expired gave the Minnesota Vikings a 34-31 victory over the Packers in a thrill-a-minute NFC North showdown in front of a bipartisan crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
NFL
PackerCentral

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers (8-2) are playing the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Follow along all day for updates. Vikings 23, Packers 17 (13:20 remaining) Pro Bowl offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was injured, meaning Yosh Nijman is in at left tackle. Safety Harrison Smith...
NFL
PackerCentral

Star Showdown (No, Not Rodgers vs. Wilson)

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson is a superstar showdown. Lost in the shuffle of the star quarterbacks and their comebacks to play on Sunday are the star linebackers of the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, De’Vondre Campbell and Bobby Wagner. In his 10th season, Seattle’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
PackerCentral

The Many Leaders of the Pack

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Enjoying a postgame glass of wine after Sunday’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur talked to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer about the leadership that had played a role in the team’s 8-2 start. “It absolutely starts with Aaron [Rodgers],” LaFleur said,...
NFL
PackerCentral

Aaron Jones Suffers Knee Injury vs. Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury late during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fortunately for the Packers, it’s probably not one that will end the Pro Bowler’s season. ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter reported it was MCL injury...
NFL
PackerCentral

Packers-Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers, Bakhtiari DNP

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With coach Matt LaFleur walking the fine line of getting his team sharp while keeping the players fresh, the Green Bay Packers conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday inside the Don Hutson Center. If the team would have practiced, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe), left tackle David...
NFL
PackerCentral

Youth Helps Sink Packers in Special Teams Rankings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a first-year coordinator on special teams. They have a rookie punt returner. A question mark at kickoff returner. A first-year long snapper with two games of experience. An end-of-camp change at punter. No wonder the Packers have one of the worst...
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
318
Followers
968
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy