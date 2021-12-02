ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Mekka, Who Played Carmine On Laverne & Shirley, Dies At 69

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEddie Mekka, the man who played Carmine on Laverne & Shirley has passed away at the age of 69. News of his passing came from TMZ who confirmed it with his family. On Facebook, one of his close friends, Pat Benti also shared his thoughts after receiving the news. The "Big...

comicbook.com

