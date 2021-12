SOUTHWICK — More than a year and a half after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Agawam and Southwick still haven’t exhausted a small business assistance fund. Qualified businesses face a Dec. 15 deadline to apply for a Regional Small Business COVID Recovery Grant, which can provide up to $25,000 to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic. The program began in November 2020 in multiple Pioneer Valley towns, and all have awarded their entire allotment except Agawam and Southwick, which share a $350,000 fund.

