Calgary Brings Their Road Winning Streak To LA

By markparkinson14
matchsticksandgasoline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalgary Flames @ LA Kings, 8:30 PM MT, Staple Center, Los Angeles CA. Calgary Flames 13-4-5 (31 pts) - LA Kings 9-8-4 (22 pts) If it seems like the Flames just were on the road, well, it’s because they were. The Flames had a mini three game home stand which went...

www.matchsticksandgasoline.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves-New Orleans game preview: Wolves hit the road with three-game winning streak

Wolves update: The Wolves have won three games in a row, all at home, and hit the road for three of their next four. They enter Monday with the 11th-best defensive efficiency in the league at 104.8 points allowed per 100 possessions. They are fifth in steals and third in blocks. Their offensive efficiency has jumped to 21st in the league after starting the season near the bottom. Over their past three games, the Wolves have the No. 1-rated offense in the league. … G Josh Okogie (back spasms) has missed three consecutive games and is listed as questionable, as is F Naz Reid (right foot soreness), who played Saturday.
NBA
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Behind Enemy Lines, Ep. 3: Getting To Know The Pittsburgh Penguins

In this episode of Behind Enemy Lines, Mark sits down with Jim from Pensburgh (@pensburgh) to discuss what’s new with Pittsburgh before the Flames and Pens meet on Monday night. If you like this podcast you can find this, The Tinderbox and Mark & Michael’s Musings on Spotify, Google Podcast...
Sportsnet.ca

Calgary Flames extend win streak with victory over Chicago Blackhawks

CALGARY -- On a night Calgary didn't have its 'A' game, Milan Lucic and the club's veteran fourth line delivered a pair of timely goals. Lucic scored a key one early and Trevor Lewis added an empty netter as the Flames took a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
atlanticcitynews.net

Jets bring four-game losing streak to Minnesota

Overcoming adversity led to the Minnesota Wild's 3-2 shootout victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. It may have even more benefits for the Wild as they prepare to host the Winnipeg Jets on Friday in St. Paul, Minn., to begin a five-game homestand. Due to their team bus...
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Road Trip in Calgary Tuesday Night

Chicago faces Calgary for first of three meetings this season. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up a four-game road trip on Tuesday night, facing the Calgary Flames for the first time this season. Fresh off...
yourokmulgee.com

Winning Streak Continues

The Dewar Dragons continued their winning ways last Friday with a 58-8 thrashing of the Garber Wolverines. The Dragons’ current winning streak was extended to 27 games following their second-round mercy-rule win at Dr. Ted Lewis Stadium in Dewar. Senior quarterback Jameson Ross was the offensive leader for the Dragons in the second-round win, using both his legs and his right arm to account for…
DEWAR, OK
milehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche Gameday: Taking the win streak on the road

The Opponent: Dallas Stars (8-7-2) The Colorado Avalanche spent Thanksgiving traveling down to Dallas to face the Dallas Stars Friday night. While away from their families to face the stars, it’s not the first time it’s happened. Last time these two teams met, they were in the bubble in Edmonton in the second round of the playoffs. Little explanation is needed of what happened then.
FanSided

Wild vs. Lightning: Calen Addison in lineup; Kevin Fiala in doghouse?

The Minnesota Wild lost more than a close game to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. The team also lost team captain and defenseman Jared Spurgeon to a lower-body injury in the first period. With Spurgeon sidelined, the Minnesota Wild have called up Calen Addison to add to the defensive...
ESPN

Brooklyn takes road win streak into matchup with Cleveland

Brooklyn Nets (12-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hits the road against Cleveland trying to continue its three-game road winning streak. The Cavaliers are 6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.4...
matchsticksandgasoline.com

HOTN: Milan Lucic, All He Does Is Score On The Rush

Calgary Flames 2 - Pittsburgh Penguins 1 (SO) The Flames really outplayed the Penguins in almost every aspect of the game, yet they had to grind in the end to get the two points with a victory. Tristan Jarry really made life difficult for the Flames with his play in the crease at the other end, but he couldn’t slow down Milan Lucic.
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Preview: Penguins Looking for Revenge in Calgary on Monday

Calgary Flames (12-4-5, 29 Pts) - Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-4, 24 Pts) Odds (per Betway official betting partner of NHL): CGY 2.05, PIT 2.75, O/U 5.5 Goals. The Calgary Flames will wrap up their brief homestand on Monday night when the Pittsburgh Penguins come to town. Both teams are coming off of losses on Saturday that ended long winning streaks, with the Flames having a four game win streak snapped by Winnipeg while Pittsburgh had their own five game streak snapped by Montreal.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson will miss 3 months after undergoing neck surgery and defenseman Connor Murphy enters concussion protocol

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson underwent neck surgery Friday, the team announced. “After trying to manage his neck pain conservatively for the past couple of weeks, Tyler underwent neck surgery today,” team physician Michael Terry said in a statement. “The prognosis is good and his anticipated return to play is approximately three months.” Meanwhile, defenseman Connor Murphy entered ...
matchsticksandgasoline.com

The Tinderbox, Ep. 67: Milan Lucic Is Alright, California Road Trip & Looking Further Down The Schedule

Welcome back to another episode of The Tinderbox! In this episode we sit down and discuss the Flames 2-1 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night. Also discuss how great Milan Lucic has been, is Juuso Valimaki trade fodder at this point and a whole lot more. So dig and see what we have to say about YOUR first place Calgary Flames.
matchsticksandgasoline.com

What’s On Tap?: The Flames Are California (And Vegas) Dreamin’

Start packing the bags (again) and getting the passports ready (again) because the Flames are hitting the road (again). Calgary just finished a three game homestand that saw them go 2-1-0 after a grueling trip through the Eastern Conference, playing seven games in eleven days (4-1-2) and it’s right back on the road again. This time, the points are way more valuable as Calgary is taking a trip down the California Highway with stops in LA, Anaheim, San Jose with a visit to Vegas sandwiched in there as well. The Flames haven’t played particularly well against the Pacific as they’ve accumulated a 0-2-1 record so far. Sure, it’s a small sample size, but it’s certainly something the Flames need to approve on. What’s in their favour? The Flames are killing it on the road. The Flames are 9-2-2 on the road and have won three straight away from the Saddledome, including two shutouts.
Las Vegas Herald

Washington brings three-game winning streak into Las Vegas

The Washington football team has a good feeling after a strong stretch. The Las Vegas Raiders could be on the upswing as well. One of these teams is bound to keep the momentum when they meet Sunday in Las Vegas. "When you win a game, you have to be careful...
