As a nation we have seen a huge increase in hospitalisation of children and young people battling eating disorders and that has continued to rise throughout the pandemic with a surge of new cases and relapses. This year follows a 40% increase in kids referred to hospital for ED issues prior to the pandemic and a similar rise during the pandemic. Each Christmas and New Year we see a spike in relapse and increase in these problems and this Christmas will be particularly challenging, with families and large groups once again reuniting and the pressures increasing for those who have a fraught relationship with food and their bodies.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO