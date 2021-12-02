ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Drugmakers Avoid 340B Program

khn.org
 3 days ago

Among the top health industry news: Amgen curtails discounts through the federal 340B program, Duke, Mayo Clinic and the University of Michigan seek artificial intelligence software that works and barriers to prescription drugs created by insurance companies. Amid a closely watched legal battle, Amgen has joined the growing ranks...

khn.org

Comments / 0

Florida Hospitals Caught Abusing 340B Program for Profit

Healthcare is always a top concern for voters, but many have overlooked the essential 340B program. A new study now confirms that Florida hospitals are abusing the 340B program for pure profit. 340B is a program that any medical patient can be eligible for. the program originally intended to provide...
Journalists Explore Health Care Disparities and Policy Pitfalls

KHN Midwest correspondent Cara Anthony discussed how Black entrepreneurs in the medical-technology industry are looking to fill health care gaps on Newsy on Wednesday. Read Anthony’s “Black Tech Founders Want to Change the Culture of Health Care, One Click at a Time”. KHN Colorado correspondent Rae Ellen Bichell discussed covid-19...
A Title Fight Pits Physician Assistants Against Doctors

After 23 years as a physician assistant, Leslie Clayton remains rankled by one facet of her vocation: its title. Specifically, the word “assistant.”. Patients have asked if she’s heading to medical school or in the middle of it. The term confounded even her family, she said: It took years for her parents to understand she did more than take blood pressure and perform similar basic tasks.
Infrastructure Woes Could Limit Access to Anti-Covid Pills

Physician assistants want a new title, Carlyle Group buys a Medicaid payments IT management company. And other health industry news. As two new antiviral pills for Covid-19 approach emergency authorization, experts are concerned that a lack of public health infrastructure — especially easy access to fast-turnaround testing and quickly filled prescriptions — will prevent them from making a meaningful dent in the pandemic. “We know that these antivirals are going to have a window of opportunity where their effectiveness is optimal, and it can be difficult to get an appointment and get a prescription,” said infectious disease specialist Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. (Palmer, 12/2)
Moderna Loses Patent Fight Over Covid Vaccine

Good and bad news for Moderna. Its vaccines work very well, according to a new study. But the company lost a critical patent battle for the covid vaccine to Arbutus Biopharma. Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is proving effective in the real world, according to doctors at Kaiser Permanente in California who have been tracking nearly 706,000 adults, half of whom had received the vaccine. Five months after the second dose, the vaccine was still 87% effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection, 96% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, and 98% effective against COVID-19 death, researchers reported in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas. Despite a wide range of chronic diseases among those in the study, the vaccine's effectiveness against infection ranged from 83% to 92% across age, sex, racial, and ethnic subgroups, researchers said. (Lapid, 12/1)
Study Finds Vast Disparities In Hospital Pricing For Medical Scans

The study, which compares commercial prices among hospital, shows how little influence consumers have over pricing. Another report finds hospital labor costs continuing to increase. Some hospitals charge up to 10 times as much as others for standard medical scans, according to the latest analysis of previously secret market rates....
Federal Vaccine Mandates Hit With Two More Legal Setbacks

The covid vaccination requirement that all health workers at facilities that get CMS funding is now on hold nationally. And in a separate case, a judge granted a preliminary injunction against the rule mandating the shot for all federal contractors. That case impacts Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The Biden administration...
The most important meeting yet for global pandemic response—and drugmakers

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Global health leaders are meeting today and tomorrow in Geneva to chart the future of pandemic response. Equity between nations must take top priority. As public health experts warned, unequal access to vaccines has led to the emergence of a new variant—Omicron, first identified in South Africa.
Medicare Patients See General Practitioners Like Private Insurance Holders

A new study says Medicaid recipients were as likely as those with private health insurance to have seen a general practitioner in 2019. In other industry news, a jury said United Healthcare underpaid TeamHealth for emergency services and a South Korean maker of monoclonal antibodies to treat covid signs deals with nine European countries.
Viewpoints: Tackling The Rural Doctor Shortage; Collective Intelligence Can Eliminate Medical Bias

Editorial writers delve into these public health issues. Houston Chronicle: Biden Moves To Address Rural Doctor Shortages. Will Texas Lawmakers Finally Act?. The family doctor has always been a beloved icon in this country, celebrated in novels, movies and heart-warming illustrations by Norman Rockwell. Although many now find it hard to believe, the family doctor used to come to your front door. Ushered into the home at a time of crisis, or maybe to welcome a new life into the world, the doctor opened a well-worn black bag and, while worried family members lingered, dispensed equal parts medication and well-earned wisdom. In small towns and rural areas, the doctor, trusted implicitly, was almost a member of the family. He or she was there when needed. (11/30)
Moderna Just Announced This Major Benefit Over Pfizer's Vaccine

Millions of people in the U.S. have gotten an additional COVID shot to try to increase their protection against the virus still circulating across the country. Many health officials have maintained that only the most vulnerable need a booster, however, as the current vaccines are still effective at preventing severe COVID. But that doesn't mean all three vaccines were created equal. Recent research has suggested that Moderna's vaccine might be most effective at staving off severe infection, with a Sept. 24 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming that the Moderna vaccine has remained 93 percent effective against COVID hospitalization. And that's not the only reason that Moderna has an upper hand, according to new data.
Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
