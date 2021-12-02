More Drugmakers Avoid 340B Program

Good and bad news for Moderna. Its vaccines work very well, according to a new study. But the company lost a critical patent battle for the covid vaccine to Arbutus Biopharma. Moderna's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is proving effective in the real world, according to doctors at Kaiser Permanente in California who have been tracking nearly 706,000 adults, half of whom had received the vaccine. Five months after the second dose, the vaccine was still 87% effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection, 96% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, and 98% effective against COVID-19 death, researchers reported in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas. Despite a wide range of chronic diseases among those in the study, the vaccine's effectiveness against infection ranged from 83% to 92% across age, sex, racial, and ethnic subgroups, researchers said. (Lapid, 12/1)
