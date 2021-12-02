ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Canal Plus to Invest $680 Million in French, European Films Through 2024

By Elsa Keslassy
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivendi-owned pay TV group Canal Plus has signed a pact with France’s film guilds on Thursday to invest €600 million ($680 million) in French and European films from 2022 to 2024. Under the agreement, Canal Plus will have to dedicate 85% of the $680 million to French films over...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

Film Studios are Struggling to Find Crews in Exploding European Market

As Hollywood made the most out of production companies in central Europe during the pandemic, the industry in the region has now been left with large staff shortages and is struggling to keep up with the demand. Reuters reports that Hollywood picked central Europe for filming during the pandemic because...
MOVIES
WWD

Luximpact Is Investing in Historic French Jewelers, and Focusing on ESG

Click here to read the full article. Frédéric de Narp is back in the fine jewelry business with an investment firm that’s looking to revive historic French jewelry houses and help them to put sustainable materials and socially responsible practices at their core. De Narp, who was most recently chief executive officer of Bally but who spent most of his career at Cartier and Harry Winston, has joined with industry colleagues Sandrine de Laage and Coralie de Fontenay to form the Paris-based Luximpact.More from WWDBally RTW Spring 2022Bally RTW Fall 2021Inside the Clash de Cartier Party in Paris The Luximpact team wants...
BUSINESS
cineuropa.org

European Film Awards reformat as distanced live event

The 34th European Film Awards will take place as a live ceremony, broadcast and streamed from Berlin, on Saturday, 11 December 2021. It will not include the usual audience of academy members, partners and guests from the film industry, and will not be attended by the international media. Participation will be limited to nominees and award recipients.
WORLD
seattlepi.com

Torino Film Festival Artistic Director Stefano Francia di Celle on Rebooting Italy’s Preeminent Indie Cinema Event

The 39th edition of Torino Film Festival, Italy’s preeminent event for young directors and indie cinema, kicks off Friday with the international premiere of “Sing 2.” It is the country’s first festival held in venues with 100% seating capacity since COVID-19 struck, and it will also be the first in-person edition assembled by artistic director Stefano Francia di Celle, who debuted last year with an online event, due to the pandemic. Di Celle is now rebooting Torino for the present-day digital age.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dany Boon
The Independent

French minister calls for European measures against UK if fishing row talks fail

France’s minister for Europe has called on the European Union to take retaliatory measures against Britain if there is no resolution to the post-Brexit row over fishing licences by December 10.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by that deadline as it upped the pressure on the UK in the negotiations.Clement Beaune on Wednesday stressed that it was not a Franco-British issue, but a problem between the whole of the European Union and the UK.All options are on the tableFrance's Europe minister Clement BeauneMr Beaune said that French punitive measures – such as a ban on British...
ECONOMY
Variety

Peter Kerekes’ ‘107 Mothers’ Wins the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films at Cairo Film Festival

Slovak filmmaker Peter Kerekes’ “107 Mothers,” which premiered in Venice Film Festival’s Horizons section and was selected as the Slovak entry for the Best International Feature Film category of the 94th Academy Awards, has won the Arab Critics’ Award for European Films. The award was presented on Wednesday at the Cairo Film Festival, which runs as a physical event until Sunday. Seventy one film critics from 15 Arab countries selected the best European film from 26 films nominated by the member organizations of European Film Promotion, which organizes the award alongside the Arab Cinema Center. Kerekes, who accepted the award virtually, said...
MOVIES
TheWrap

European Film Awards Scrap Physical Ceremony Amid Omicron COVID Fears

The European Film Awards are going digital as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads. The ceremony, hosted by German actress, moderator and writer Annabelle Mandeng, will be pre-produced and stream online, the European Film Academy said on Wednesday. The Dec. 11 event will still emanate from Arena Berlin. Some presenters will...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Movies#European Union#Canal Plus#Bloc
cineuropa.org

The ArteKino Festival presents 12 European films online

Cultural and linguistic diversity, fiction and documentary views on a world in full metamorphosis, travel and curiosity: launched in 2016 with the support of Europe Créative in order to promote and circulate young European auteur cinema, the ArteKino Festival is back for its 6th edition which will take place from 1 to 31 December. On the menu are 12 feature films (9 of which are by female directors) which internet users can access directly on arte.tv/artekinofestival and on the YouTube channel ARTE Cinéma. The programme is available in 32 countries and in six languages (French, German, English, Italian, Spanish and Polish).
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

Canal+ signs a new agreement vis-a-vis French film

Negotiations proved tense as the deadline approached (read our article and interview), but, in the end, Canal+ and the various French film organisations (represented by the BLIC, the BLOC and the ARP) managed to find a way forwards and to sign a new (tacitly renewable) agreement, consisting of a guaranteed investment of over €600m (with very specific volume criteria as regards pre-purchases, acquisitions of independent works and varying budgets) in French and European film over the next three years, courtesy of Canal+ and Ciné+. In this sense, the Canal Group are still, by far, the biggest source of finance for French cinema, because even though the all-powerful SVoD platforms are now legally bound to invest in French film production, the amount they are obliged to commit will only rise incrementally (Netflix, for example, estimates its investments in French film to reach €40m by 2023).
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Summit of the Gods,’ ‘Flee’ and More French Animations Reaped Benefits From Global Toon Boom

When “Summit of the Gods” director Patrick Imbert graduated from France’s Les Gobelins school of animation in the late 1990s, he entered an industry still looking for its right footing. “The market and industry was not as developed as it is today,” Imbert tells Variety. “There were much fewer projects because there were much fewer screens. We did pre-production in Paris and sent most of the production work overseas. You couldn’t imagine becoming a film director or a character designer or anything so prestigious. You were happy enough to simply make your living by drawing, hoping to work on cool projects....
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

How Platforms and a Latin Gaze are Reshaping Genre Filmmaking Debated at Ventana Sur’s Blood Window

Ventana Sur’s genre-dedicated sidebar Blood Window hosted a special panel this year, The Phenomenon of Fantasy Genre in an Ibero-American Environment: New Content, Formats and Trends. There, filmmakers, producers, festival heads and other industry professionals met, discussed and debated the state of genre filmmaking in Latin America and Spain, coming to a positive consensus concerning the health of fantasy, science fiction and horror filmmaking in the regions for both film and TV. The day’s discussions were kicked off by Beatriz Navas, general director at Spanish film agency ICAA, and Javier Fernández, coordinator of Blood Window. The two shared anecdotes and data...
MOVIES
Carscoops

Ionity Secures €700 Million To Expand European Charging Network

Ionity has received €700 million ($784 million) in fresh investments to accelerate the expansion of its charging network throughout Europe. The new investment comes from Ionity’s existing shareholders, as well as the BlackRock Global Renewable Power platform. The company will use the new funds to increase the number of its high-power 350 kW charging points by more than four times to 7,000 across Europe in 2024.
BUSINESS
imdb.com

The Daily Stream: Contempt Is A Gateway To Godard And The French New Wave

The Movie: "Contempt" ("Le Mépris") The Pitch: A French screenwriter, Paul (Michel Piccoli), sees his marriage break down as an American producer enlists him to rewrite a film adaptation of Homer's "Odyssey." Jack Palance plays the producer, whose prurient interest in Paul's wife, Camille (Brigitte Bardot) is just one meta facet of "Contempt," Jean-Luc Godard's first big-budget film and the only one he made with an...
MOVIES
Decider

‘Money Heist’ Part 5: That Thrilling Series Ending, Explained

It’s been a non-stop rollercoaster ride filled with surprising romances, gut-wrenching deaths, and scuba-related crimes, but sadly it’s all come to an end. This week marks the final five episodes of Money Heist. The thriller about greed, love, and capitalism stands as one of Netflix’s biggest international success stories. A...
TV SERIES
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: The underwhelming nuns of ‘Benedetta’—and a Coppola fest!

For a while now, the annual movie calendar has resembled being the parent of an adolescent: Months go by when you’re dealing with a child, then suddenly there’s a growth spurt and it looks/wants to be treated like an adult. Mainstream films for grownups (i.e., not involving superheroes, dinosaurs, etc.) are usually cluttered towards the end of the year, in large part because they have more need of critical praise and awards to succeed commercially, and things like top 10 lists and Oscars rely considerably on what’s fresh in the voters’ minds. Sure, a Best Picture winner could conceivably be released in February but most likely it will have been semi-forgotten 10 months later.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy