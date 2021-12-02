ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress avoids shutdown after House, Senate vote to extend government funding into February

By Savannah Behrmann and Ledyard King, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON - Both chambers of Congress passed a bill on Thursday to fund the government through Feb. 18, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown before a Friday deadline.

The Senate voted 69-28 late Thursday to pass the short-term measure that the House approved hours earlier. The measure, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign, gives Congress several more weeks to work on a longer-term funding plan covering the entire fiscal year.

A group of Republican senators nearly forced a shutdown after they threatened to delay passage of the bill in the upper chamber. They wanted language preventing the use of federal money to carry out a Biden administration mandate on workplace vaccinations, but the amendment to do that failed 48-50.

Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, who introduced the amendment along with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said the president's order will displace a significant number of workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GcLL_0dCGiNgF00
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) asks questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during Covid-19 at Capitol Hill on Sept. 30. Pool, Getty Images

"This is about jobs in Kansas. It's about jobs in Texas, in Utah, across the nation," he told reporters on Capitol Hill before the vote. "An unconstitutional federal vaccine mandate's going to lead to an economic shutdown, jobs lost back home."

Federal government shutdown? Here's how that could affect you.

Biden announced last month a policy that large businesses (those with 100 or more employees) require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be regularly tested. Noncompliant businesses could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation. The requirement is currently on hold due to several lawsuits.

"I am glad that in the end cooler heads prevailed," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said of the vote to keep the government open. "The government will stay open."

Hours before, the House voted 221-212 to pass the short-term funding measure. The vote was almost entirely along party lines with Adam Kinzinger of Illinois the only Republican to join the Democrats in passing the measure.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., criticized the GOP group's demands, saying Thursday, "We're not going to go for their anti-vaxxing. So, if you think that’s how we’re going to keep government open, forget that."

More: Federal government may shut down this week. Here's how that could affect you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kO9Xp_0dCGiNgF00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., updates reporters on funding the government Thursday. J. Scott Applewhite, AP

A shutdown would have furloughed hundreds of thousands of nonessential federal employees , such as clerks, custodial staff, park rangers and white-collar managers, forcing them to take time off without pay. Essential functions such as the military, law enforcement and air traffic control would have continued. Federally funded agencies and facilities like the national parks, Smithsonian museums and IRS offices would have close.

Although federal workers affected by a shutdown face a loss of pay, Congress has traditionally made sure those employees receive back pay.

The last government shutdown lasted 35 days, starting Dec. 21, 2018, when Donald Trump was president. It followed brief shutdowns in January and February 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kdmoi_0dCGiNgF00
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, ignores questions from reporters on his way to a vote at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Congress nearly had a shutdown in September, when they passed a government funding plan just hours before a shutdown would have gone into effect. That bill was held up over stalled negotiations to raise the nation's borrowing limit, also known as the debt ceiling.

The extension is one of the major hurdles Congress needed to clear before they break for the holidays.

They still must address raising the debt ceiling to avoid sending the U.S. into default for the first time, and must pass a crucial national security package.

More: NDAA, debt ceiling, government funding: Here's what's left for Congress to address in 2021

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congress avoids shutdown after House, Senate vote to extend government funding into February

Comments / 523

Jack Caughman
2d ago

Shut it down. The people in office do not represent the American people anyway. Time to remove all of the criminals and start over. This is pathetic. The greatest amount of greed the world has seen in a long long time is the USA government.

Reply(52)
231
ViewFree
2d ago

Nancy doesn't realize the downtime will stop them from having to remember to pretend to wear their masks. Plus, they can meet up at the bars and chuckle it up about the millions they've fooled onto getting the jab....

Reply(6)
88
Gwenyth Gerbitz
2d ago

good for the Republicans. this congress has done NOTHING for us. waters is even a NO show. what ate we paying these people for. if they are NOT working they shouldn't get paid. We would get paid if we weren't working why should they. what have they done this last year?

Reply(24)
54
MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
One of the Senate's most centrist Democrats made the case for aggressive climate change action: Jon Tester.

The Montana Democrat said without consequential action there will be "a lot of hungry people in this world." What happened: Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), one of his party's most centrist members, made an intensely personal case for ambitious climate action in the Democrats' social spending package. He said this summer's drought led to the worst year on his farm since they began farming in the 1970s and that he "longed" for the day when his tractor could be powered off a battery, instead of diesel fuel.
Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a stopgap spending bill Thursday that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Earlier in the day,...
