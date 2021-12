EXCLUSIVE: Zoey Deutch has been set to star in and be executive producer of Something from Tiffany’s, an Amazon Original film based on the Melissa Hill novel. Pic is a coproduction between Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios, and the first studio film for Hello Sunshine, which was recently acquired in a Blackstone-backed megadeal worth $900 million. Daryl Wein will direct from a script adapted by Tamara Chestna. Something from Tiffany’s will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and executive produced by Zoey Deutch. The romantic comedy will play exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240...

