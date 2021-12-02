Lockport High schools close again in response to threats on social media

Lockport High School switched to remote learning on Thursday because of a threat. JAMES NEISS PHOTO

Lockport High School and Lockport High School West will “shift to remote learning,” for the rest of the school day after threats were made on social media, Wednesday evening.

According to a message on the Lockport City School District website, both classes and after school activities, including athletic events, are cancelled for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 for the two high schools.

“All other schools will operate on a normal schedule,” read the statement. “The Lockport City School District takes the safety of all students and staff seriously. An update will be provided later today. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation.”

FBI and Lockport police are working to interview students and investigate the social media posts.

Superintendent Michelle Bradley could not be reached for comment.

Both schools were closed on Nov. 22 after a social media post as well.