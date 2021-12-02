K-State announces Richard Linton as new president

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Richard Linton has been named as the 15 th president of K-State, the Kansas Board of Regents announced Thursday.

“I’m honored to take on the role of president of Kansas State University,” said Dr. Linton. “The university is on an exciting trajectory, and its community has a contagious passion, culture, and connectivity. I’m energized to help lead K-State forward and build on this positive momentum.”

Linton replaces Richard Myers and comes to K-State from North Carolina State University, where he is dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

According to a press release from K-State Linton held many important leadership roles in addition to his role as dean at North Carolina State University. He is a member of the Food and Drug Administration Science Advisory Board. In 2018, he was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to serve as Chair for Binational (Israel/U.S.) Ag research and Development Fund (BARD).

The Regents chose Dr. Linton after a committee-led search to identify the next president of K-State. The search process began after current President Richard Myers announced in May that he would retire at the end of 2021.

Linton earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s in food science and a doctorate in food science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

“Mary Jo and I truly loved our time at K-State and working with students, faculty and staff,” Myers told KSNT after announcing his retirement. “Being president of my alma mater was one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had. It was an honor to help move K-State forward on many fronts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with the many talented and dedicated people who comprise the K-State family.”

