Coffee Sprudgecast Episode 102: Our Favorite Coffee Holiday Gifts

By Zachary Carlsen
sprudge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Holidays from everyone at the Coffee Sprudgecast! Hosts Zachary Carlsen and Jordan Michelman discuss a variety of topics in this episode: roasted fig coffee substitutes, white chocolate, charitable organizations worth supporting this season, and what they really want for the...

