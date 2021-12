“There is no joy as great as the resolution of doubt. Good morning.”. These words have just opened “Thought of the day " on Radio 4 in the United Kingdom. They are profound on this morning when we have heard of the resolution of the lifelong error of judgement which has damaged so many lives since Anthony Broadwater’s apprehension and conviction for rape (“40-year-old Syracuse rape conviction at the heart of author Alice Sebold’s memoir is tossed,” Nov. 22, 2021).

