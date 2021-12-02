ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez, Chris Evans Are Dating? Here’s The Truth

Entertainment Times
 2 days ago

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have been sparking rumors that they are dating and their relationship is moving quite fast to the point that they are already planning their wedding.

Selena GomezReuters

While this obviously sounds absurd, some publications insist that the A-listers are together. And it’s only a matter of time before they settle down.

In its Dec. 6 issue, In Touch Weekly claimed Gomez and Evans are trying to keep their relationship as low-key as possible.

“They are trying to keep a lid on it because it’s all so new ... She and Chris are both all about having their privacy. They’re really a great match,” a source said.

Entertainment Times

