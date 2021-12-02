ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Galecki Calls ‘Worldwide Adored’ Ex Kaley Cuoco ‘Mooks’ in Adorable Birthday Tribute

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xch27_0dCGgvtV00
Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco. Xavier Collin/Shutterstock; John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Friendly exes! Despite a romance between Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco not working out, the pair have remained on good terms throughout the years.

“Happy belated 48th birthday to my / worldwide adored, Mooks. @kaleycuoco,” Galecki, 46, captioned a throwback Instagram snap with the Flight Attendant star, 36, on Wednesday, December 1.

Cuoco, for her part, replied to his sweet post, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” before resharing it onto her Instagram Story.

“He calls me Mooks,” the Meet Cute actress captioned the pic, alongside a “Can’t Wait to Hug You” sticker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2qEl_0dCGgvtV00
Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco. Courtesy Johnny Galecki/Instagram

The pair previously worked together throughout Big Bang Theory’s 12-season run between 2007 and 2019, playing an onscreen couple. Shortly after the CBS series began, the duo’s bond quickly turned romantic. However, they eventually called it quits in 2009.

“We dated really early on for almost two years. When we did the pilot, I was crushing so hard on Galecki, but he had a girlfriend,” Cuoco explained during a November 2020 episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast. “We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up. Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were.”

Even though a romantic relationship in real life didn’t pan out, the pair’s onscreen counterparts (Leonard and Penny, respectively) remained close, even tying the knot in season 9. However, the actors have continually asserted nothing was too weird to film after their breakup.

“When we broke up, obviously, it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that [cocreator] Chuck [Lorre] had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were, like, sleeping together every other second,” the California native told podcast cohost Dax Shepard at the time. “Johnny and I talk about it, and I think [Chuck] did that on purpose just to f–k with us. If I was with him, I would ask him because that came out of nowhere. All of a sudden, these characters were all up on each other.”

Following the pair’s offscreen romance, the 8 Simple Rules alum went on to marry Ryan Sweeting before they divorced in October 2015. She later moved on with equestrian Karl Cook, whom she wed in June 2018, before calling it quits in September. The Conners star, for his part, was linked to Alaina Meyer. The duo share son Avery, 3, and split in November 2020.

Since then, the friendly exes have stayed in touch via social media and private messages.

“We definitely have a group chat,” Cuoco exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2020 of the Big Bang Theory cast. “It started up a little recently actually and [we] just kind of see what everyone’s doing. Johnny has a baby now [and] sends me pictures constantly. He’s very proud. It’s really, really sweet. He’s always wanted to have a baby so I think this was really exciting for him.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

Comments / 4

Related
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco celebrates beautiful wedding in jaw-dropping home ranch

Kaley Cuoco had the grandest of weekends as she shared with fans a series of pictures and videos from a beautiful wedding she was part of. The actress revealed that her best friend got married and she organized the entire ceremony at her stunning home ranch. The ceremony took place...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kaley Cuoco Shares Rare Throwback Pic with Her Lookalike Sister on IG

Kaley Cuoco is serving up a dose of nostalgia in honor of her baby sister's birthday. On Instagram, the Big Bang Theory alum wished Briana Cuoco a very happy 33rd birthday with a rare childhood snap and a sweet tribute. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give. Everyone who knows you, adores you..NOONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise i will do the same for you..I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year!"
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Thurston & John Hersey Pack On The PDA In Cute Video After Confirming Romance

Holy PDA! ‘The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and John Hersey showed off their love for each other in a new video that included kisses, date nights, so much romance. Katie Thurston and John Hersey are taking a second chance on their relationship. John gave fans a glimpse into his romance with Katie in a new TikTok video he posted on November 23. The adorable, PDA-filled video featured John and Katie holding hands, kissing, and John giving Katie a piggyback ride.
TV & VIDEOS
wonderwall.com

Kaley Cuoco's now-single ex and former 'Big Bang Theory' co-star reveals cute pet name for her on her birthday, more news

Kaley Cuoco's 'Big Bang Theory' ex sends love on her first birthday since Karl Cook split. On her first birthday since her split from husband Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco needed a little extra love from friends — and that's just what she got from pals including her ex and former "Big Bang Theory" costar, Johnny Galecki. On her 36th birthday on Nov. 30, Kaley, who announced her separation from Karl in September, shared on her Instagram Story, "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday," according to E! News. Later, the actress shared pics from her visit to see her horse for "some magical pony kisses" and thanked friends for sending her an "overwhelming" pile of love. "The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me," she wrote. The next day, Kaley's ex, Johnny, chimed in on the love chorus, sharing a photo of the two cozied up together. "Happy belated 48th birthday to my / worldwide adored, Mooks," he wrote, teasing her about being much older than she is. Kaley and Johnny dated from 2007 until 2009 after meeting on set. She and Karl announced their split in September.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco shares adorable family throwback pic

The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco has shared an adorable family photo to celebrate her sister's birthday. The actress marked her sibling Briana Cuoco's big day with a seriously cute Instagram post on November 29 that featured an old photo of the pair as kids. The two appeared to be standing alongside their mother, Layne Ann.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Cook
Person
Johnny Galecki
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Dax Shepard
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis & Wife Emma Heming Share Rare Photo With Daughters Evelyn, 7, & Mabel, 9 — Photo

Bruce Willis and Emma Hening enjoyed a low key Thanksgiving with their girls as they visited a neighborhood park. Bruce Willis, 65, and Emma Heming, 43, shared a rare photo of their daughters Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9, on Thanksgiving! The couple marked the holiday with a quiet visit to a park where they snapped the cute picture holding wooden walking sticks, later shared by Emma to Instagram on Nov. 26. “The thing that I’ve come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future,” she began her caption.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman poses for daring bedroom snaps as she flaunts her abs

Nicole Kidman went all out on Wednesday and she and her husband Keith Urban headed to the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. For the fun night out, the 54-year-old chose an incredible Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello one-shoulder black dress that flashed her abs and featured a very high leg slit.
NASHVILLE, TN
countryliving.com

Julia Roberts Shared A Rare Pic Of Her Twins To Celebrate Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts is out here celebrating her twins' 17th birthday with a super rare throwback pic! Hitting up Instagram over the weekend, the legendary actress wrote "Seventeen of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂," along with photos of her kids Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder as bbs. This content...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Instagram Story#Big Bang Theory#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Rocks Sparkly Cross Wrap Halter Top At Harry Styles Concert — Photos

Sami Sheen channeled her inner Harry Styles with a sparkly top and pant set at the singer’s ‘Love On Tour’ in Los Angeles. Sami Sheen rocked a sparkly wrap halter top and pant set at Harry Styles’ concert in Los Angeles. The 17-year-old daughter of actor Charlie Sheen and ex-wife Denise Richards posed with a colorful Pride flag outside of The Forum in an Instagram post shared on Monday, Nov. 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy