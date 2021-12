It's good news for Maine, as the number of violent crimes across the state continued to decline in 2020. Sometimes it's hard to believe crime is going down in Maine, especially when you report on it every day as I do. But, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine has seen its crime numbers go down for the 9th year in a row. The changes are not drastic, but they're headed in the right direction.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO