According to a report published by Grayscale Investments on Monday, more than one-quarter of U.S. investors surveyed (26%) said they already own Bitcoin (BTC). Out of this group of owners, 46% and 44% also jointly held Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in their accounts, respectively. An additional three-quarters of the participants (77%) said they would likely gain exposure to Bitcoin through an exchange-traded fund.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO