EPCOT is widely considered the best Disney World park for food. Whether you’re dining at one of the table service restaurants, snacking your way around the World Showcase, or trying out the offerings at the festival food booths, you can find TONS of delicious snacks and treats here. One of the newest restaurants in this park is Space 220, and if you were hoping to dine 220 miles about the earth, you need to know about its recent change.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO