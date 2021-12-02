Kellogg's reaches tentative agreement with striking union

The retail sector is stagnating when it comes to adding jobs. Employment in the segment declined by 20,000 jobs November, according to Friday results from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Among the major losses in the sector, 20,000 jobs lost were those in general merchandise stores, 18,000 were in clothing accessories stores, and 9,000 were across sporting goods, hobby, book, and music stores. These losses were partially offset by gains across food and beverage and building materials and garden stores. Overall, retail had 176,000 fewer jobs in November than in February 2020. Amid the losses in retail, just 210,000 non-farm payrolls in total...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO