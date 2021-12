WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - More than 60 confessions have been matched to victims of a serial killer who once had a connection to the Wichita Falls area. Convicted Serial Killer Samuel Little, also known as Samuel McDowell, confessed to murdering 93 people between 1970 and 2005. Little had previously confessed to killing a woman and dumping her body in the Wichita Falls area, but this was later determined to be Bobbie Fields, a woman whose body was actually found in a small area between Amarillo and Lubbock.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO