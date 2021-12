Shed antlers provide nutrients to a whole host of forest-dwellers, and are an important part of the entire forest ecosystem. Deer and moose shed their antlers every year, so why don’t we find more of them scattered around in the woods when we’re out for a walk? Turns out we’re not the only ones looking for them. We might think of antlers mostly as a way to identify a male deer or moose, but antlers are an important part of the entire forest ecosystem.

