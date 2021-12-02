‘Bachelor’ Alum Cassie Randolph Partners With Lilias Active on Crazy-Cute Athleisure Line

Reality star-turned fashion designer! The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph unveiled a collaboration with the celeb-loved workout wear brand Lilias Active — and gave Us Weekly’s Stylish exclusive details about the exciting collection.

The collection stars three sweat sets, available in tan, light blue, and off-white. Its silhouettes include a cropped tank, sweats, sweat shorts, and a hoodie. You can buy just one, of course, but they’re made to create a monochrome outfit that’s equal parts cozy and chic.

Why sets? Well, Randolph’s been wearing the line’s ribbed ones for years. “If I had it my way, I’d wear them every single day,” the speech therapist, 26, tells Us Weekly’s Stylish via Zoom. “I hope that fans feel the same.”

In the rare case you aren’t convinced to add the Cassie Randolph Collection to your cart just yet, the blonde beauty tells Us that her closet “is full of almost every single Lilias piece to exist.” Impressive, right?

While you can certainly wear Randolph’s Lilias active collection to get your sweat on, they’re also born to be worn out-and-about, IRL. “I like that when I wear them, I feel like they’re not only workout clothes or lounge clothes, but you could make them into a full outfit.”

Cassie Randolph for Lilias Active. Taylor Colgate

In campaign images for the line, Randolph demonstrates the many ways in which she styles her sets. For a low-key vibe, she throws a jean jacket over the white cropped tank and matching shorts. And for a more cool-girl day-out aesthetic, she teams the blue sweatshirt and shorts with black lug sole boots and statement sunnies.

The collection also includes a leggings and sports bra set, as well as accessories, too. An underrated piece that Cassie tells Us she loves is the line’s new tall crew socks, which look über cool teamed with a pair of chunky sneakers. There’s also a baseball cap available in black and white.

If you don’t already follow Randolph, she competed on season 23 of ABC’s The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. She ultimately won over the show’s lead, Colton Underwood, but the two didn’t get engaged in the finale. The pair split in May 2020, and the Cali resident is now dating musician Brighton Reinhardt.

Ahead, shop the Lilias Active collection, available now while supplies last.