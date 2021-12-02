ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

‘Bachelor’ Alum Cassie Randolph Partners With Lilias Active on Crazy-Cute Athleisure Line

By Marisa Petrarca
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vofL8_0dCGf1xD00

Reality star-turned fashion designer! The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph unveiled a collaboration with the celeb-loved workout wear brand Lilias Active — and gave Us Weekly’s Stylish exclusive details about the exciting collection.

The collection stars three sweat sets, available in tan, light blue, and off-white. Its silhouettes include a cropped tank, sweats, sweat shorts, and a hoodie. You can buy just one, of course, but they’re made to create a monochrome outfit that’s equal parts cozy and chic.

Why sets? Well, Randolph’s been wearing the line’s ribbed ones for years. “If I had it my way, I’d wear them every single day,” the speech therapist, 26, tells Us Weekly’s Stylish via Zoom. “I hope that fans feel the same.”

In the rare case you aren’t convinced to add the Cassie Randolph Collection to your cart just yet, the blonde beauty tells Us that her closet “is full of almost every single Lilias piece to exist.” Impressive, right?

Bachelor Nation Stars Slay in Sexy Bikinis and One-Pieces: Hannah Godwin, Rachel Lindsay, Cassie Randolph and More!

While you can certainly wear Randolph’s Lilias active collection to get your sweat on, they’re also born to be worn out-and-about, IRL. “I like that when I wear them, I feel like they’re not only workout clothes or lounge clothes, but you could make them into a full outfit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJe1F_0dCGf1xD00
Cassie Randolph for Lilias Active. Taylor Colgate

In campaign images for the line, Randolph demonstrates the many ways in which she styles her sets. For a low-key vibe, she throws a jean jacket over the white cropped tank and matching shorts. And for a more cool-girl day-out aesthetic, she teams the blue sweatshirt and shorts with black lug sole boots and statement sunnies.

The collection also includes a leggings and sports bra set, as well as accessories, too. An underrated piece that Cassie tells Us she loves is the line’s new tall crew socks, which look über cool teamed with a pair of chunky sneakers. There’s also a baseball cap available in black and white.

If you don’t already follow Randolph, she competed on season 23 of ABC’s The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. She ultimately won over the show’s lead, Colton Underwood, but the two didn’t get engaged in the finale. The pair split in May 2020, and the Cali resident is now dating musician Brighton Reinhardt.

Ahead, shop the Lilias Active collection, available now while supplies last.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Julianne Hough and Model Charlie Wilson Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Outing

Watch: Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm Their Separation. The Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted packing on the PDA with a man who's been identified as model Charlie Wilson in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 19. While grabbing green juices and a bite to eat at a nearby restaurant, Hough and Wilson wrapped their arms around each other and appeared to share a kiss.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here's How Cassie Randolph Reportedly Feels About Coming Out Colton

When reality star and former football player Colton Underwood came out in April 2021 during an interview with Good Morning America, Bachelor Nation gained its first openly gay lead. Now, on Friday, Dec. 3 — more than three years after his season of The Bachelor first aired and a year after his tumultuous breakup with Cassie Randolph — Netflix is set to release Coming Out Colton, a new series detailing Underwood’s journey to find himself. A trailer for the show was released on Monday, Nov. 29, reportedly stirring up uncomfortable feelings in Randolph, who was reportedly put “through hell” by her ex toward the end of their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Godwin
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Cassie Randolph
Us Weekly

Colton Underwood Confirms He’s ‘In Love’ With Boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

A fresh start. Colton Underwood has found love again and this time, he’s doing things a bit differently. “I’m happy, I’m in love and I’m in a good position,” the former reality star, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his upcoming Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, confirming that his family has met his partner, Jordan C. Brown. “Everything as far as that goes has been pretty smooth. What was so cool too was, like, after the show was over, I didn’t know what was really next. I knew that I was still coming out and I still am. So there’s still things to work through right now. … The friends that I have, the support group that I have has been so helpful and impactful.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

It’s Official: ‘The Bachelor’ Confirms ‘Bachelorette’ Star as Next Lead

ABC has made its next Bachelor official. Clayton Echard, a contestant from Michelle Young’s currently airing season of The Bachelorette, has been revealed as the star who accepted the franchise’s next starring rose. He will lead the 26th season of the popular reality dating series, which returns on Jan. 3 and is hosted by Jesse Palmer. Echard’s announcement follows his elimination on the Nov. 23 episode of The Bachelorette, one week away from the final four. During their first one-on-one date, Young sent Echard home when realizing she wasn’t ready to meet his family, which would happen if he had advanced to...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Colton Underwood Returns to Reality TV in ‘Coming Out Colton’ Trailer

Colton Underwood is telling his story in Coming Out Colton, the Netflix series chronicling his experience coming out. In the trailer for the reality series, the former star of The Bachelor is shown in sit-down interviews bringing the cameras behind the scenes of his public journey to identifying as a gay man. The six-episode, 30-minute series releases Friday. “I didn’t want to be gay, and the main voices in my head were just telling me, ‘You’ll get through this, you’ll get through this,'” he says at one point in the footage. In another, he explains, “The reason I’m coming out is because...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athleisure#Fashion Designer#Speech Therapist#Lilias Active#Irl
ABC News

'Bachelor in Paradise' alums Astrid Loch, Kevin Wendt welcome 1st child

The "Bachelor" family just got a little bit bigger! Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have welcomed their first child. Loch shared an Instagram photo of her holding the baby's hand and announced, "My whole world. Born 11/20/2021 & finally home with the rest of the @thewendtgang." She added, "Sorry...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alums Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark Call It Quits

I hope you’re sitting down, Bachelor Nation, because we’ve got some seriously shocking news for you. Former stars from The Bachelor franchise, Tayshia Adams and her fiancé, Zac Clark have called it quits. Wait – you’re not shocked a couple from The Bachelor broke up? True love isn’t real! In all seriousness, it seems Tayshia and Zac have parted amicably. According to […] The post The Bachelorette Alums Tayshia Adams And Zac Clark Call It Quits appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Colton Underwood admits he put ex Cassie Randolph ‘through hell’

Colton Underwood admits he mistreated his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph in his upcoming Netflix series, “Coming Out Colton” — which focuses on his experience coming out as gay. “I put a poor girl through hell of my own insecurities,” the former “Bachelor” lead, 29, says in the trailer, which dropped Monday.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Colton Underwood Is 'Still A Gay In Training' In Netflix Series Trailer

Nearly eight months after coming out, Colton Underwood is ready to fully embrace his authentic self ― or, at least, begin the process of doing so. On Monday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for “Coming Out Colton,” its much-anticipated docuseries that chronicles the former “Bachelor” star’s journey to living his truth as a gay man. “You’re still a gay in training,” drag icon Jaidynn Fierce quips to Underwood in the trailer.
NFL
Us Weekly

Cassie Randolph and Boyfriend Brighton Reinhardt: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Moving on with her life. Cassie Randolph did not find her happily ever after on The Bachelor, but that did not stop her from dating again. The reality star competed on season 23 of the ABC series, which aired in 2019. Lead Colton Underwood famously “jumped the fence” after Randolph got cold feet about their relationship, but the two finished the show as a couple, despite not following the usual route of getting engaged during the process.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Andi Dorfman has a new boyfriend

Former “Bachelorette” Andi Dorfman has a new boyfriend, but she’s keeping his identity under wraps. Dorfman posted a selfie of herself and her new beau — who’s wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball cap — hugging, but he had his face turned away from the camera. “Forever an ATL gal ❤️,”...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy