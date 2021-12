Kotak, India’s leading private bank, has reportedly become the first to open its gates to the crypto community, per a report published in the Economic Times. The banking giant announced it has partnered with the leading crypto exchange WazirX, which would allow traders to use the banking services to liquidate their funds. The partnership between the two parties is being seen as a major breakthrough for the crypto community, given Indian banks have frozen crypto payments and withdrawals for the past eight months.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO