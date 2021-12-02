'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is TV's longest-running live-action sitcom
By Joe Hernandez
kclu.org
2 days ago
With the debut of its 15th season this week, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia just became the longest-running live-action sitcom in U.S. TV history, FX said. "So, raise that snifter and cheers: To Sunny!" the TV channel said. "Yes, it burns a little, and that's what you want." The...
Hulu's smash hit series Pen15 is ending much earlier than fans were expecting. On Monday, it was confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the Emmy-nominated comedy series will be ending after two seasons on Hulu. The final episodes of Season 2 — which are now currently the final episodes of the overall series — will debut on Hulu this Friday, December 3rd. The series is created by and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and sees them playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old social outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.
NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m.
On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m.
In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
When the fifteenth season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was officially announced in 2020, it marked It's Always Sunny as the longest-running live-action comedy series in American history. Conceptualized by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, and with additional writing credits to Charlie Day, the creators/stars of It's Always Sunny have managed to keep the series hilarious and relevant. Premiering on FX in August of 2005, the series now runs on FXX and is slated for a total renewal of four seasons.
FXX has released a new trailer for Season 15 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, giving us a look at the continued adventures of Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Frank, and Dee. Based on the teaser, this season will see The Gang heading to Ireland, which will include near-bog-drowning, castle feasts, and possibly murder.
The week after Thanksgiving always feels a little fever dreamy – where am I? How did I get here? Is there any pie left? – and the only antidote for that weird, cloudy feeling is to watch TV. (Don't fact check that.) It's a little bit of a mixed bag, depending on your mood: La Brea ends its first season tonight, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia begins its 15th (!) on Wednesday, Money Heist wraps up entirely on Friday. And in the middle of all of it all, there's a Kenny G documentary! What a perfectly odd amalgamation of things for this perfectly odd stretch of days. Cheers.
In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, almost nothing good ever happens to “The Gang” (the self-created name for the alcoholic, cruel, socially inept, and borderline sociopathic group of five friends who run a grotesque Philly dive bar). So when two members — Charlie (Charlie Day) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) — are inexplicably wined and dined by a pair of wealthy, attractive siblings in “Charlie and Dee Find Love,” the group is wary. Dennis (Glenn Howerton) is particularly suspect of this budding romance, until he finally places it in a trope that aligns with their selfish, miserable ideals. “This is … Dangerous Liaisons,” Dennis bitterly concludes as he spies on the date. When Mac (Rob McElhenney) is unable to follow, Dennis spits out a litany of films with the same plot of sadistic manipulation by wealthy people for sport, that are seemingly just off the top of his head: “Cruel Intentions? She’s All That? Can’t Buy Me Love?”
"As long as it's funny, I'll do it." That's been Kaitlin Olson's unofficial motto for 15 seasons and counting on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which will become the longest-running live-action sitcom, by season count, in American television history with its Dec. 1 return on FXX. Sunny may be a...
Airing on the FXX cable channel, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Day), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito). In season 15, the gang tries to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.
The gang from “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will somehow take advantage of COVID-19 aid, tip-toe around cancel culture, and travel to Ireland where more chaos ensues as they attempt to find their homeland roots. You can watch the new season of the FXX show with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
It’s been two years since It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s fourteenth season ended, and with so much anticipation — including a quarantine-filled 2020 — television’s longest-running live-action comedy is going to explode onto our screens December 1 in ways we’re not ready for, and I cannot wait. The excitement is only heightened by hearing tidbits about what to expect in Season 15, including Kaitlin Olson describing a particularly excruciating day of filming that involved her becoming a swamp monster.
The FXX comedy officially surpassed The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action sitcom with its Season 15 premiere last night. But while it was great to see the Gang back together after a two-year hiatus, the season premiere "hardly feels like the gracefully filthy reentry into the It’s Always Sunny world fans might have been anticipating," says Dennis Perkins. "Instead, the Gang’s anthology of off-years shenanigans feels rushed and a little obvious, each story in the episode’s three-part structure leaning heavily into the events surrounding a single joke, and leaving precious little time for nuance. And, yes, I said 'nuance.' Sunny’s broadest comedy outrages are couched in character, and how the Gang’s uniformly yet uniquely awfulnesses coalesce into that episode’s plot. Here, we get frustratingly fleeting glimpses of just how a quintet of Philadelphia’s least responsible businesspeople spent their sketchily acquired COVID stimulus loans in three separate tales, all presided over by an understandably aghast government inspector." ALSO: Season 15 is starting to push these characters down paths we’ve been expecting for years.
One of Netflix’s bigger series comes to an end this week as the final batch of Money Heist episodes is released. Hulu’s critically hailed Pen15 is also finishing its run. NBC returns to the live musical game with a rendition of Annie, and ABC mounts its third Live in Front of a Studio Audience sitcom re-creation.
Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.
The Big Show
Money Heist (aka La...
Why the seventh episode of the seventh season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a perfect episode. Here's an extraordinary 3D animated size comparison of every supertall building in the world, including the ones projected to go up in the future.
Like all great sitcoms, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the story of a family. But while Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds may technically be the father of this family — literally in the case of Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson), figuratively for Charlie (Charlie Day) and Mac (Rob McElhenney) — the actor insists the opposite is true.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 8) Flagg continues to seek out a buyer for Suzanne Somers’s house. Walker (CW at 8) Walker and Liam are on edge while investigating a cold case. Young Sheldon (CBS at 8) Sheldon takes on the unfair science requirements at his university. United States of Al (CBS at 8:30) Al accidentally...
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia wasted no time in defining its signature sense of humor when Season 1 premiered over a decade ago. The hit sitcom’s unapologetically awful protagonists (arguably the villains of their own show) made millions of fans bust a gut with their absurd antics. However, despite the Gang’s apparent moral vacuity, the actual point of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia isn’t to promote their ideology - at least, not according to co-creator and star Glenn Howerton.
The latest episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has admitted to a past wrongdoing.In 2020, Netflix removed a season six episode titled “Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth”, in which Rob McElhenney played Danny Glover in a fake sequel to action film Lethal Weapon.The episode saw McElhenney use blackface while in character as Glover’s role in the film, Roger Murtaugh.McElhenney used blackface again for the same reason in season nine episode “Lethal Weapon 6”.The actor and writer of the show decided to address the decision in the latest episode of its 15th season, with the characters uniting to make...
Comments / 0