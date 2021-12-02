ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Olivia

By Emily Venuti
 2 days ago

December 2 – Today we have a familiar face.

Oliva has been featured on Adoptable Pet of the Day 5 times.

She’s older, about 13, but she still has a lot of life left in her.

Olivia does need a quiet environment with out many comings and goings. If there is too much going on she most likely will not do well.

If you have a quiet home and want to give this girl the best years of her life, please contact the Broome County Dog Shelter.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.

