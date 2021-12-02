ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ben Breakwell: London teacher jailed for 32 sex offences against schoolgirls

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former music teacher has been jailed after grooming schoolgirls and having sexual relationships with them. Ben Breakwell exploited his position to engage girls in sexual activity between 2014 and 2017 in Hammersmith, west London. He had inappropriate relationships with two of these pupils and kissed a third on...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man convicted of attempting to rape new housemate

A man has been convicted of attempting to rape his new housemate. Daniel Bilan of Camden, north London, was found guilty of attacking the woman following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court. Police attended the property in Camden after they received a report of an attempted rape in April.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

North Tyneside teacher banned after upskirting vulnerable girl

A tutor who took photos up a vulnerable teenage girl's skirt during one-to-one lessons has been banned from teaching. Alan Finlay was employed by North Tyneside Council in 2016 and worked at its virtual school, an initiative that caters for children in care. The girl had become "increasingly uncomfortable" with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Offences#Sex#Pupils#Isleworth Crown Court
BBC

CPS 'sorry' for incorrect charge after woman attacked

Prosecutors have apologised to a woman for not charging her ex-boyfriend with a more serious offence after he attacked her. In May, Gareth Jex strangled his former partner, punched and bit her face, and threatened to "disfigure" her. He was charged with common assault, with a maximum sentence of six...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell felt guilt over his crimes, court hears

Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell has told a High Court judge about the “guilt” he felt.Bennell, who is in jail after being convicted of child sex offences, had been visited in prison by one of his victims some years ago, Mr Justice Johnson heard.The victim wanted to sue a football club Bennell had worked at and wanted him to sign a statement.Bennell told the judge that “because of the guilt” he felt, he had told the man he would “sign anything”.Mr Justice Johnson is overseeing a trial at the High Court in London where eight men, who say they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man, 66, admits 1990 Honeybourne Line rape

A man has admitted raping an 18-year-old woman who was walking her dog on a footpath more than 30 years ago. Paul Shakespeare threatened the woman with a sharpened wooden stick with a nail in it in broad daylight before assaulting her in Cheltenham in April 1990. Shakespeare, of Scaleby...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Patel backs making violence against women and girls a more serious offence

Domestic abuse and sexual offences would be considered “as seriously as knife crime and homicide” under proposals backed by the Home Secretary.The Government said the move would bolster its “whole-system approach” to tackling violence against women and girls.Priti Patel is seeking to amend legislation currently going through Parliament to make clear that domestic abuse and sexual offences can be considered as part of local strategies to tackle serious violence.The change concerns the proposed new Serious Violence Duty, which would require police, government and health and education bodies to “share insight locally” so they can develop “more holistic strategies” to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for killing grandfather in St Martins

A man has been jailed for killing his grandfather. Ashley Sumner, 31, of Berwyn View, Ellesmere, Shropshire, was sentenced to three years at a hearing at Stafford Crown Court for the unlawful killing of John Bathers. Mr Bathers was injured at a property in St Martins on 6 September and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Teenager’s stabbing was not unlawful killing, coroner rules

A coroner has ruled she could not be sure of the exact circumstances in which a teenager died after being knifed in the heart by his friend but ruled out unlawful killing. Former private schoolboy Joshua Molnar stabbed Yousef Makki with a flick knife after the two, both then aged 17, had a row in Hale Barns, Cheshire, on the evening of 2 March 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Astronomy teacher ‘Jupiter Joe’ arrested for 1999 cold case murder of schoolgirl using family DNA

A 49-year-old suspect nicknamed “Jupiter Joe” has been charged in connection with the 1999 murder of a Bronx schoolgirl – in the very first case of New York authorities using familial DNA to charge someone with a crime.Joseph Martinez, of Memorial Highway, New Rochelle, was arraigned on Tuesday on two charges of second-degree murder in the death of Minerliz “Minnie” Soriano, 13, who disappeared in February 1999 while walking home from her middle school. Her body was found days later in a dumpster behind a video store in Co-op City, bound inside a garbage bag.He has denied the charges.“This...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Father cut up shirts as punishment

A father accused of murdering his six-year-old son cut up two of his football shirts in front of him as a punishment, a court heard. Thomas Hughes told a jury it had left his son, Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, "visibly upset". His partner Emma Tustin, 32, is accused of fatally harming Arthur...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Colin Pitchfork recalled to jail after approaching young women

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was arrested and recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women, the BBC understands. He was released two months ago after spending 33 years in jail for murdering two teenage girls in the 1980s. Since then he is understood to have approached young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Stepmother jailed for murdering boy, 6, as family say authorities ‘failed’ him

Murderer Emma Tustin must serve a minimum of 29 years in prison while killer Thomas Hughes was jailed for 21 years. A six-year-old boy murdered by his stepmother after being subjected to “sadistic” and “appalling” cruelty, was “failed by the very authorities” tasked with keeping him safe, his grandmother has said.
The Independent

Judge rules teenager, 16, who stabbed father-of-four to death can be named

A teenage boy who stabbed a father-of-four to death on the day of his twin daughters’ second birthday party can now be named after a ruling by a High Court judge.Joshuah Sparks, 16, stabbed James Gibbons four times after the 34-year-old challenged a group of youths who were harassing a homeless man, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.The boy claimed it was self-defence but was found guilty of murder following an earlier trial.Although Sparks was entitled to automatic anonymity, Mr Justice Charles Bourne, sitting at Chelmsford ruled at his sentencing hearing on Friday he could be named.Mr Gibbons was yards from his home in Iris Mews in Laindon, Essex when he was knifed to death on May 2.The sentencing hearing continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Jail sentences of couple behind killing to be reviewed

The jail sentences of the couple who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes are to be reviewed, the Attorney General has confirmed.Arthur was left with an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of 32-year-old Emma Tustin, who on Friday was jailed for life after being convicted of murder by assaulting the defenceless child in Solihull on June 16 2020.Tustin’s life sentence carries a minimum term of 29 years, while Arthur’s father Thomas Hughes was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the sentences are to be reviewed to “determine whether they were...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy