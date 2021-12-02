Steelers' Robert Spillane: Placed on COVID list

Pittsburgh activated Fitzpatrick (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. As a result, Fitzpatrick, who missed the Steelers' loss to the Chargers in Week 11, will reclaim his starting free safety role Sunday against the Bengals. The looming return of Fitzpatrick -- and likely, cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip) -- should help the Pittsburgh defense deliver a better showing Week 12 after surrendering 41 points and 382 passing yards against the Chargers. Over nine games this season, Fitzpatrick has recorded 64 tackles and a forced fumble.
