Steelers' Robert Spillane: Placed on COVID list

 2 days ago

Spillane (knee) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers'...

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
Coach Mike Tomlin: Steelers Planning To Start Mason Rudolph But Won’t Rule Out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are planning to start Mason Rudolph as quarterback against the Chargers, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger if he tests negative for COVID-19. “We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents we intend to play.”
Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2021

Known as “Big Ben”, Ben Roethlisberger is the long-time quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers and is one of the most efficient passers in NFL history. For this one, we’ll take a look at Ben Roethlisberger’s net worth in 2021. Ben Roethlisberger’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $100 Million. Ben Roethlisberger’s...
Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
T.J. Watt Among 5 Steelers Ruled Out For 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup

T.J. Watt is among five players officially ruled out for the Pittsburgh Steelers' primetime Sunday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala shared the Steelers' injury report on Friday (November 19), which includes Watt (hip/knee) ruled out of Sunday's game, as well as cornerback Joe Haden (foot), offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin).
NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
Ben Roethlisberger says he never hears Mike Tomlin in his helmet

Earlier in the week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the offensive playcalling and his input. Based on Tomlin’s comments, he does at times make the offensive play call, perhaps overriding what offensive coordinator Matt Canada has in mind. But according to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he’s never heard Tomlin’s void in his helmet.
T.J. Watt, Joe Haden will not play for Steelers, but Chase Claypool to return

Mike Tomlin said he’d “leave the light on” for T.J. Watt. On Friday, though, that switch officially was flipped. Watt will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. The star outside linebacker did not practice throughout the week after suffering a hip/knee injury during Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions.
Report: Ben Roethlisberger has made decision on his future

Ben Roethlisberger has made a decision regarding his football future, according to a report. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Big Ben has told some former teammates and people within the Steelers organization that he expects this to be his last season playing quarterback for Pittsburgh. Schefter used very...
Ryan Shazier Has Blunt Message For Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2021 season with playoff hopes, but the team’s play as of late has been less than stellar. A 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend may have been the worst loss in the Mike Tomlin era. Following the latest loss, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took plenty of heat.
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Activated from COVID list

Pittsburgh activated Fitzpatrick (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. As a result, Fitzpatrick, who missed the Steelers' loss to the Chargers in Week 11, will reclaim his starting free safety role Sunday against the Bengals. The looming return of Fitzpatrick -- and likely, cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip) -- should help the Pittsburgh defense deliver a better showing Week 12 after surrendering 41 points and 382 passing yards against the Chargers. Over nine games this season, Fitzpatrick has recorded 64 tackles and a forced fumble.
Steelers ILB Robert Spillane Knocked Out Of Game Versus Bengals With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting blown out by the Cincinnati Bengals on this Week 12 Sunday and they also lost a linebacker in the first half of their contest to an injury. According to the Steelers, inside linebacker Robert Spillane sustained a knee injury in the first half of Sundays game and he will not return to play in the second half.
Robert Spillane ruled out for the second half of Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have anything going right for them in Week 12 in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Trailing 31–3 at halftime, the Steelers will now be without inside linebacker Robert Spillane for the remainder of the game. According to Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten, Spillane has been ruled out with a knee injury.
