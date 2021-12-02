Raptors' Isaac Bonga: Back in G League

The Hawks assigned Johnson to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Rookie Sharife Cooper and two-way player Skylar Mays will join Johnson at College Park while the NBA team heads out on a two-game road trip. Johnson, the No. 21 overall pick in this year's draft, has been outstanding through four G League games with averages of 14.8 points (on 45.8 percent shooting from the field), 14.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 35.3 minutes per contest.
