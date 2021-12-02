ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' Isaac Bonga: Back in G League

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bonga was assigned to Raptors 905 on Thursday, Blake...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Warriors assign Klay Thompson, James Wiseman to G League affiliate

The Warriors have assigned Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the club announced on social media. Thompson, who’s missed the past two seasons due to a torn ACL and torn Achilles, will practice with Santa Cruz on Sunday. Joining the club’s G League affiliate is the latest step in his lengthy recovery.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Bonga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors 905#The Athletic#The G League
pajaronian.com

SC Warriors win a thriller at home against the Ignite | NBA G League

SANTA CRUZ—Santa Cruz Warriors forward Quinndary Weatherspoon scored a team-high 24 points in a 112-110 win over the NBA G League Ignite on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Golden State Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while guard Moses Moody closed out the night...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard reacts to Neil Olshey’s firing

The Portland Trail Blazers fired former general manager Neil Olshey after reports of the toxic workplace he oversaw emerged. Blazer star Damian Lillard spoke to reporters and reacted to the firing of Olshey. “I have a lot of thoughts, but ya know, in short, I always had a really good...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Takes Action Against The Bulls & Heat After Offseason Moves

When it comes to tampering, the NBA takes things very seriously. If a player comes out in public and encourages another player to sign with their team, you can expect a huge fine to come down the pipeline. Tampering is especially a problem in the offseason leading up to free agency. It always feels like teams have deals going on in the background when in reality, they are supposed to wait for the start of free agency before actually engaging in negotiations.
NBA
The Independent

Memphis Grizzlies set NBA record with 73-point win over Oklahoma City Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies broke the league record for a margin of victory as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points on Thursday.Nine of the 12 players used by the home side, who were without their talented guard Ja Morant due to injury, reached double figures in scoring including Jaren Jackson who nabbed the most with 27.The Grizzlies led 72-36 at half-time and continued to pile on the points after the break to finish 152-79 victors, marking a much greater margin of victory than the previous record of 68 points set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 148-80 destruction...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Returns to G League

The Hawks assigned Johnson to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Rookie Sharife Cooper and two-way player Skylar Mays will join Johnson at College Park while the NBA team heads out on a two-game road trip. Johnson, the No. 21 overall pick in this year's draft, has been outstanding through four G League games with averages of 14.8 points (on 45.8 percent shooting from the field), 14.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 35.3 minutes per contest.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy