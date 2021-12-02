Raptors' Isaac Bonga: Back in G League

When it comes to tampering, the NBA takes things very seriously. If a player comes out in public and encourages another player to sign with their team, you can expect a huge fine to come down the pipeline. Tampering is especially a problem in the offseason leading up to free agency. It always feels like teams have deals going on in the background when in reality, they are supposed to wait for the start of free agency before actually engaging in negotiations.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO