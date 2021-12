The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t miss Damian Lillard in an earlier outing this week against the lowly Detroit Pistons, but that was not the case on Thursday night against the somewhat-less-lowly San Antonio Spurs. Portland dug themselves a hole early with atrocious defense against a San Antonio squad that’s terminally mediocre on offense most nights. They’d spend the rest of the night trying to dig out. Despite ramping up the energy in the second half, Portland couldn’t score quickly enough to overcome the deficit. They ended up losing 114-83 to drop their record to 11-12, 10-2 at home.

