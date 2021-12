Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. As a parent, you want to make the holiday season as festive as possible for your kiddos. It goes without saying that they are only little for so long. While decorating the tree, baking cookies, and watching Christmas movies are activities you can do together beyond their early years, right now is the prime time to make crafts as a family that will later become holiday keepsakes you look forward to displaying in your home year after year.

SHOPPING ・ 21 HOURS AGO