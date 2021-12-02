ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors' Dalano Banton: Assigned to G League

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Banton was assigned to Raptors 905 on Thursday, Aaron Rose of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Warriors assign Klay Thompson, James Wiseman to G League affiliate

The Warriors have assigned Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, the club announced on social media. Thompson, who’s missed the past two seasons due to a torn ACL and torn Achilles, will practice with Santa Cruz on Sunday. Joining the club’s G League affiliate is the latest step in his lengthy recovery.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors 905#Si Com#The G League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Very Famous G-League Player

I think that the New York Knicks should go out and sign LiAngelo Ball. The Knicks are going to be a playoff team and there is absolutely no downside. View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks defeated the Houston Rockets 106-99 in Texas on Saturday...
NBA
pajaronian.com

SC Warriors win a thriller at home against the Ignite | NBA G League

SANTA CRUZ—Santa Cruz Warriors forward Quinndary Weatherspoon scored a team-high 24 points in a 112-110 win over the NBA G League Ignite on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Golden State Warriors rookies Jonathan Kuminga finished with 12 points and five rebounds, while guard Moses Moody closed out the night...
NBA
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (hamstring) doubtful for Grizzlies' Saturday matchup

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (hamstring) is listed as doubtful to play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks is unlikely to play against the Timberwolves after recent right hamstring soreness. Expect Kyle Anderson to log more minutes against a Minnesota unit ranked 12th in defensive rating on Saturday night if Brooks is inactive.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard reacts to Neil Olshey’s firing

The Portland Trail Blazers fired former general manager Neil Olshey after reports of the toxic workplace he oversaw emerged. Blazer star Damian Lillard spoke to reporters and reacted to the firing of Olshey. “I have a lot of thoughts, but ya know, in short, I always had a really good...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA Takes Action Against The Bulls & Heat After Offseason Moves

When it comes to tampering, the NBA takes things very seriously. If a player comes out in public and encourages another player to sign with their team, you can expect a huge fine to come down the pipeline. Tampering is especially a problem in the offseason leading up to free agency. It always feels like teams have deals going on in the background when in reality, they are supposed to wait for the start of free agency before actually engaging in negotiations.
NBA
The Independent

Memphis Grizzlies set NBA record with 73-point win over Oklahoma City Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies broke the league record for a margin of victory as they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points on Thursday.Nine of the 12 players used by the home side, who were without their talented guard Ja Morant due to injury, reached double figures in scoring including Jaren Jackson who nabbed the most with 27.The Grizzlies led 72-36 at half-time and continued to pile on the points after the break to finish 152-79 victors, marking a much greater margin of victory than the previous record of 68 points set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 148-80 destruction...
NBA
CBS Sports

Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors assign star guard to G League for increased practice reps

The Golden State Warriors have assigned star guard Klay Thompson to the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G-League affiliate, for increased practice reps, the team announced. James Wiseman, who has not yet been cleared for five-on-five work, has also been assigned to Santa Cruz. This is an approach that the Warriors frequently take with injured players. Stephen Curry even famously practiced with the Santa Cruz team while recovering from the broken hand he suffered in 2019, though he did not play in any games for them.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy