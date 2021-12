Hackensack's Bite Food & Coffee Co. is expanding to Fair Lawn.

The popular cafe will be opening its second location at The Promenade sometime soon, according to its website.

The Hackensack location was opened in 2019 by Kareem Elzarka. The menu boasts coffee, sandwiches, salads, bowls and more.

No word yet on an opening date.

