Bella Thorne hilariously reacts to making it to the ‘Forbes 30 Under 30’ list

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago
Bella Thorne hilariously reacts to making it to the 'Forbes 30 Under 30' list The actress and singer described the milestone as a dream come true

This year’s Forbes class of 30 Under 30 list is live, and Bella Thorne is on it! The actress and singer took social media to share a video with her hilarious reaction and described the milestone as a dream come true.

“a pinch me moment! so honored to be apart of #ForbesUnder30 2022 List,” she captioned the video on Twitter. “Thank you @Forbes and a special thank you to @RandallLane, @lisettevoytko and Maggie McGrath for making this happen!!”

According to the publication, the 2022 class of entertainment’s 30 Under 30 are from all industry corners, including agents, animators, directors, producers, and change agents. Forbes also informed that the list members “must be under the age of 30 as of December 31, 2021, and cannot have appeared on any previous 30 Under 30 lists.”

To complete the listicle, Forbes invited industry experts Jason Blum, founder and CEO of production company Blumhouse, Jackal Group CEO and chairman Gail Berman, comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudo, and actor Kelly Marie Tran.

In addition to the Cuban actress, the media company considered more Latinx people, including Brazilian descent actress and model Barbie Ferreira, Mexican descent actress Xochitl Gomez and Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian descent actor Xolo Maridueña. Walt Disney Studios, executive producer Alyssa Navarro, and Colombian descent actress Rachel Zegler.

HOLAUSA

