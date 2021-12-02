ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Governor vetos legislation to allow people to carry a firearm openly or concealed, without a permit

By John Lynch
 2 days ago

Gov. Tom Wolf is following through on his veto threat and rejecting Republican-penned legislation to allow people to carry a firearm openly or concealed, without a permit.

Thursday’s veto adds to his total for Pennsylvania’s chief executive with the most vetoes in more than four decades. Wolf, a Democrat, called the bill “dangerous.”

According to online state records, Wolf has penned his 52nd veto with 13 months left in his second term.

That’s more than any other governor since Milton Shapp, who left office in 1979. Wolf passed Democrat Robert P. Casey, who had 50 vetoes.

The Legislature has never overridden a Wolf veto.

