Back in June AMD announced the launch of its somewhat flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled Edition. While this, without a doubt, represented their most premium product from the 6000 series, it did come with something of a notable caveat that stopped it from being a fully-fledged ‘flagship’. Namely, that AMD was rather selective in who it supplied this AIO graphics card solution to. – To date, and generally speaking, this hasn’t been available to regular consumers like you and me. Not that this makes it much different from any actual GPU that has supposedly been on the market.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO